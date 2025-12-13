Trump says new Epstein photos are ‘no big deal’ but claims he hasn’t seen them: Live updates
The U.S. House Oversight Committee Democrats has received 95,000 photos from the Epstein estate, with two tranches posted online Friday
President Donald Trump said newly released photos showing he and Jeffrey Epstein mingling with several women were “no big deal,” but later claimed he had not seen them.
“Everybody knew this man [Epstein] – he was all over Palm Beach,” he told reporters Friday evening. “He has photos with everybody... there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have them.
“That's no big deal... I know nothing about them."
Trump has not been criminally charged or accused of wrongdoing and has consistently denied close involvement with Epstein in the later years of the convicted sex offender’s life.
It comes after House Democrats shared two tranches of photos from Epstein’s estate, which include numerous famous faces such as the president, former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Britain’s former Prince Andrew.
The faces of some of the women who feature in the photos have been redacted by the Democrats, who have vowed to continue releasing photos.
"Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative,” Abigail Jackson, White House Deputy Press Secretary, told The Independent.
The release of the photos comes ahead of a deadline set for next Friday December 19 for the Department of Justice to release the full files.
More than half of Americans think the government is hiding Epstein secrets
More than half of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump has been handling demands for transparency concerning the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 70 percent of respondents said they believed the government was hiding information about Epstein, his alleged “clients,” and how those people might be tied to the victimization of young women in Epstein’s employ.
On Friday, Democrats from the House Oversight Committee shared a trove of photos from the Epstein estate, re-igniting calls from Epstein survivors, lawmakers, and many in the public for the full release of the Epstein investigation files by the Trump administration. Trump approved legislation that forces the information to be released, but Attorney General Pam Bondi has yet to actually release the files.
Dems vow to continue releasing photos
House Democrats have vowed to continue releasing photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein “in the interest of transparency.”
We have released an additional 70+ photos sent to our Committee. More to come,” Oversight Dems wrote on X Friday.
See them using the link below.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured in new release of Epstein case files
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured in a set of images released from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Photos from Epstein’s estate were released by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday, including images of US president Donald Trump, Mountbatten-Windsor, and Steve Bannon. It’s not clear when the photos were taken, as they are undated. No captions or context have been provided for any of the images.
Of the 19 photos shared by the Democrats, there is only one photo of Andrew where he stands with Microsoft magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates during the Malaria Summit in London in 2018.
READ MORE:
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured in new release of Epstein case files
Controversial director Woody Allen appears at Epstein estate in newly released photos
Woody Allen has again been linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The controversial director, 90, appears in multiple photos, which do not appear to show any illegal activity, released Friday by House Democrats as part of the ongoing effort to make public all files related to the Epstein case by December 19.
One image shows Allen perched on a director’s chair while speaking to Epstein. Another shows the director in conversation with Trump’s ex-strategist Steve Bannon. Another photo shows Allen and Epstein seated at a table together with long-stemmed drinking glasses.
READ MORE:
Controversial director Woody Allen appears at Epstein estate in newly released photos
Democrats had Republicans on the run with health care – then they dropped new Epstein pictures instead
With only six legislative days left on the House calendar for the rest of the year, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Friday decided to drop a trove of new photos the committee received from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.
The photos specifically show the late convicted sex offender with such famous faces as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Gates, former president Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. In particular, one photo shows Trump, years before his first presidency, surrounded by six women. Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The selective release of the photos comes a full week before the legally mandated deadline for the Department of Justice to release all files related to Epstein. For those who may not remember, last month, Congress passed legislation to force the department to release the files within 30 days. The drop-dead date is next Friday.
READ MORE:
Democrats had GOP on the run with health care – then they dropped Epstein pictures
ICYMI: ‘Crazy; dirty; early dementia; evil beyond belief’: Stunning emails reveal what Epstein thought about Trump
A newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein's private emails shared with Congress by the sex offender’s estate claimed that Donald Trump “knew about the girls.”
The previously undisclosed emails, released in recent weeks by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, date from 2011 to 2019. Republicans on the committee then released thousands of other messages, including emails to and from Epstein and others in his circle, including his attorneys, journalists, author Michael Wolff, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Deepak Chopra, among many others.
Trump is repeatedly mentioned in messages to and from Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. There also is correspondence from his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges.
READ MORE:
Trump-Epstein email bombshells: ‘Crazy; dirty; early dementia; evil beyond belief’
New photos show Trump with women at Epstein estate; Clinton and Steve Bannon also appear in docs
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images of Donald Trump and several other powerful figures in the late sex offender’s circle.
Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
One of the photos shows the then-real estate mogul with six women, whose faces have been blurred out by the committee. A grinning Trump is sporting a suit while the women are wearing leis around their necks.
READ MORE:
New photos show Trump with women at Epstein estate
Epstein files: Full list of names in disgraced financier’s contact book
Jeffrey Epstein has garnered international attention for his crimes and alleged connection to powerful people while abusing girls for years.
The disgraced financier died by suicide in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His case continues to be in the public eye for his alleged ties to the famous - and names that are found in his alleged contact book.
Those names include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and former Prince Andrew.
READ MORE:
Epstein files: Names in disgraced financier’s contact book
More than half of Americans think the government is hiding Epstein secrets
More than half of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump has been handling demands for transparency concerning the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 70 percent of respondents said they believed the government was hiding information about Epstein, his alleged “clients,” and how those people might be tied to the victimization of young women in Epstein’s employ.
On Friday, Democrats from the House Oversight Committee shared a trove of photos from the Epstein estate, re-igniting calls from Epstein survivors, lawmakers, and many in the public for the full release of the Epstein investigation files by the Trump administration. Trump approved legislation that forces the information to be released, but Attorney General Pam Bondi has yet to actually release the files.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments