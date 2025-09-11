Strong winds of up to 80mph to hit UK with yellow weather warning issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across parts of the UK over the weekend.

Forecasters say parts of England and Wales could see “strong and gusty winds” and possible thunderstorms on Sunday and into Monday evening.

The Met Office is warning of potential disruption and delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with a chance that some roads and bridges may close.

open image in gallery A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Sunday and Monday ( Met Office )

There is also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

It is likely that some communities near coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray and large waves.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday, across London and South East England, North West England, South West England and Wales.

Gusts of around 50 to 60mph are likely around coasts and hills and 70 to 80mph is possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning.

The Met Office warned that it will be windy in the far northwest of Scotland on Thursday, combined with spells of rain.

In other parts of the country, there will be a mixture of sunshine and blustery showers, with a risk of heavy rain, hail and thunder, particularly in the Western region.

open image in gallery “Strong and gusty winds” and possible thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and into Monday evening ( PA Wire )

Forecasters said those affected should prepare to protect their property and people from injury. They recommend checking for loose items outside the home and planning how to secure items such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

They also advise checking road conditions and bus and train timetables, and amending travel plans if necessary to have the best chance of avoiding delays.

Despite the unpredictable conditions, forecasters said they are not expecting a named storm to hit the country.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely."

open image in gallery Forecasters said they are not expecting a named storm to hit the country ( PA )

Here is the weather forecast in the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office.

Today

Windy, especially in the North West, with showers merging into longer spells of rain across Scotland. Elsewhere, a mixture of sunshine and showers, these sometimes heavy and carrying a risk of hail and thunder. Temperatures will be near normal but feeling cool.

Tonight

Remaining wet and windy in the far North West, but elsewhere showers will be fading with dry spells developing. Further heavy showers in the West. Feeling cool beneath clear skies in rural spots.

Friday:

Another breezy day with showers continuing to feed in from the West, these sometimes heavy and merging into longer spells of rain. Best of the sunshine in the East. Overnight showers in the western coastal areas becoming more widespread.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

On Saturday, showers may be heavy in places with isolated thunderstorms. Stronger winds and coastal gales are also possible.

Remaining changeable with sunny spells and blustery showers. More widely wet and windy on Sunday with coastal gales possible.

Sunshine and drier conditions are most likely to be found in the East, though temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs of around 17C to 18C expected in London on both Saturday and Sunday.

Staying windy on Monday with further blustery showers, and feeling cool.