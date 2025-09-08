Will Storm Amy hit UK? Met Office announces latest UK weather forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are set to batter the UK this week amid questions over whether the Met Office will declare the first named storm of the season.

A week of unsettled weather is forecast to sweep the country, with sunshine and showers expected. Some longer spells of heavy rain are also likely, particularly in the north and west, and strong winds could hit, with warnings of possible thunder and hail in areas.

The Met Office said Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the best days of the week, as conditions then turn wetter and windier from midweek – before a deepening area of low pressure could bring Storm Amy, the first name of the new 2025/26 storm naming list, over the weekend.

Saturday should see sunshine and showers, with a chance of heavier rain moving across southern areas, before the storm could hit the country – although the Met Office said it is still too early to announce the expected arrival of Storm Amy.

Deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree explained: “We are keeping an eye on a deepening area of low-pressure, which will develop over the North Atlantic during the coming days and might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

open image in gallery Heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK this week ( PA Wire )

“At present, it’s too early to say the precise impact this might have on the weather, but it’s likely to bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds, most probably to the north of the UK.

“We are closely monitoring what the various computer models are suggesting and will keep people updated as our forecasts evolve over the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office said Monday should see showers developing across western areas, while eastern parts remain largely dry with sunny spells. It is predicted to feel cooler than the past weekend, with breezy conditions in the northwest and lighter winds elsewhere.

On Tuesday, a new area of low pressure is set to approach from the west, bringing rain to western areas through the morning. This is forecast to ease to showers later in the day, and away from this, there will be variable cloud and scattered light showers. The weather service said temperatures will remain near average for the time of year.

The Met Office said Wednesday will then bring a broadly wet day for many, with areas of rain and showers gradually spreading east and north-east, perhaps turning heavy in some places. Winds are set to pick up and may be strong around Irish Sea coasts, with the risk of gales on exposed northwestern coasts and hills in the north.

open image in gallery Both spring and summer 2025 were the UK’s warmest on record ( Reuters )

More sunshine and blustery showers are forecast on Thursday, with the chance that some may turn heavy and thundery, particularly in the south and west.

And Friday is predicted to be a similar day to Thursday, with a risk of thunderstorms and small hail in the heaviest showers.

Over the weekend, the weather service forecast: “This period is likely to start out unsettled, with low pressure dominating the pattern. This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect most of the UK at times. Some heavy rain or showers are expected in places, most often in the west and north. Thunderstorms and hail are also possible, as are some spells of strong winds, especially if any deep areas of low pressure develop and affect the UK.”

It comes after England experienced its wettest week for seven months, according to the Environment Agency. There have been “notable” amounts of rainfall, particularly in the North West, South East and South West, all of which received more than 35mm of rain between 27 August and 2 September.

But despite the recent showers, total rainfall in England in August was only 42 per cent of the long-term average.

Long spells of dry and hot weather over the past few months have taken their toll on the environment and agriculture, leading to hosepipe bans, drought orders, poor harvests and low water levels in reservoirs. Both spring and summer 2025 were the UK’s warmest on record, while spring was the second driest for England since Met Office rainfall data began in 1836.