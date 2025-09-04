Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Don’t pack away the garden barbecue just yet, weather experts are predicting a return to sunshine this weekend.

After the wettest week for seven months, the Met Office forecasts the UK will bask in temperatures reaching up to 22C, in London on Saturday.

The warm weather is forecast to continue into Sunday with highs of 22C in Norwich and 20C in Edinburgh.

However, showers are also expected on Sunday across the UK.

“Warm sunshine on Saturday, though winds freshening and a few showers developing in the west,” a spokesperson said. “Turning more unsettled for Sunday and Monday. Rain giving way to sunshine and blustery showers.”

It comes after a yellow weather warning for storms was put in place for much of northern England, the Midlands and parts of Wales on Thursday.

The warning, which was in place until 5pm, predicted further rain and flooding.

Met Office has forecast highs of 22C on Saturday ( Met Office )

England experienced its wettest week for seven months, according to the Environment Agency.

There have been “notable” amounts of rainfall, particularly in the North West, South East and South West, all of which received more than 35mm of rain between August 27 and September 2.

Rivers levels have increased at nearly all the sites monitored by the agency, although just over a third were classed as being below normal for this time of year.

Despite the recent showers, total rainfall in England in August was only 42 per cent of the long-term average.

Long spells of dry and hot weather over the past few months have taken their toll on the environment and agriculture, leading to hosepipe bans, drought orders, poor harvests and low water levels in reservoirs.

Both spring and summer 2025 were the UK’s warmest on record, while spring was the second driest for England since Met Office rainfall data began in 1836.

Yorkshire Water still has a hosepipe ban in place despite some recent rain, while Southern Water still has a ban in place for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Dave Kaye, Yorkshire Water’s director of water services, said: “Yorkshire is in drought following an extremely dry spring and the hottest summer on record.

“While the rain, which was heavy in some areas but short-lived, has been welcome, the majority has been taken up by the extremely dry ground, as well as plants and trees.”