Met Office issues yellow weather warnings ahead of another wet weekend
Yellow weather warnings issued in Wales and the North
The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings across parts of the UK this weekend.
Downpours of up to 100mm are set to hit the north of England this weekend, as the Met Office issues a series of yellow weather warnings for rain.
The forecasters warned the heavy rain could cause travel disruptions and some flooding.
The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 3pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday. The warning stretches form north Yorkshire to Lancashire and Northumberland.
Another yellow warning has also been issued for south west Scotland where up to 80mm of rain is expected on high grounds and strong winds also expected at times. The warning is in place from Saturday midday to 6pm on Sunday.
Parts of Wales are also set to experience heavy rain on Sunday with up to 100mm expected across some high ground. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 12am on Sunday to midnight covering Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Powys.
Heavy rain could cause flooding on roads and cause travel disruption. It could also cause interruption to power supplies and flooding to homes and businesses, the forecaster warned.
People in the areas covered by the yellow rain warning are advised to consider preparing a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first aid kit and prescription medicines.
The kit should also contain supplies for looking after family members or pets, as well as warm and waterproof clothes, blankets, and food and water, the Met Office said.
It comes after the Met Office issued a “danger to life” warning in parts of Wales and south-west England as Storm Bram hit the UK with heavy rain and strong winds.
UK weather forecast
Today:
Mostly dry at first with bright or sunny spells. Cloud increasing during the day with rain arriving across Northern Ireland, central and western parts of Scotland. Patchy drizzle for Wales and western England later. A mild, though rather windy day.
Tonight:
Early clear spells in the northeast. Cloudier elsewhere with patchy rain. Heavier rain in the west edging eastwards overnight. Clearer in the northwest later with fog and frost. Winds easing.
Friday:
Rain will gradually clear from the west across England and Wales, though remaining damp in the southeast. Otherwise plenty of sunshine, with scattered blustery showers in the northwest. Feeling fresher.
Saturday to Monday:
After a chilly start on Saturday increasingly wet and windy weather will sweep across all parts from the west. Further rain and strong winds thereafter. Probably wettest in the west.
