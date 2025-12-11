Met Office issues yellow weather warnings ahead of another wet weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings across parts of the UK this weekend.

Downpours of up to 100mm are set to hit the north of England this weekend, as the Met Office issues a series of yellow weather warnings for rain.

The forecasters warned the heavy rain could cause travel disruptions and some flooding.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 3pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday. The warning stretches form north Yorkshire to Lancashire and Northumberland.

Another yellow warning has also been issued for south west Scotland where up to 80mm of rain is expected on high grounds and strong winds also expected at times. The warning is in place from Saturday midday to 6pm on Sunday.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings issued for rain in north England this weekend ( Met Office )

open image in gallery The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for Scotland Wales and north England on Sunday ( Met Office )

Parts of Wales are also set to experience heavy rain on Sunday with up to 100mm expected across some high ground. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 12am on Sunday to midnight covering Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Powys.

Heavy rain could cause flooding on roads and cause travel disruption. It could also cause interruption to power supplies and flooding to homes and businesses, the forecaster warned.

People in the areas covered by the yellow rain warning are advised to consider preparing a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first aid kit and prescription medicines.

The kit should also contain supplies for looking after family members or pets, as well as warm and waterproof clothes, blankets, and food and water, the Met Office said.

It comes after the Met Office issued a “danger to life” warning in parts of Wales and south-west England as Storm Bram hit the UK with heavy rain and strong winds.

UK weather forecast

Today:

Mostly dry at first with bright or sunny spells. Cloud increasing during the day with rain arriving across Northern Ireland, central and western parts of Scotland. Patchy drizzle for Wales and western England later. A mild, though rather windy day.

Tonight:

Early clear spells in the northeast. Cloudier elsewhere with patchy rain. Heavier rain in the west edging eastwards overnight. Clearer in the northwest later with fog and frost. Winds easing.

Friday:

Rain will gradually clear from the west across England and Wales, though remaining damp in the southeast. Otherwise plenty of sunshine, with scattered blustery showers in the northwest. Feeling fresher.

Saturday to Monday:

After a chilly start on Saturday increasingly wet and windy weather will sweep across all parts from the west. Further rain and strong winds thereafter. Probably wettest in the west.