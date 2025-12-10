Travel disruption across UK as Storm Bram lingers
- Storm Bram is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK, with Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain in place, particularly for Scotland.
- Numerous ferry services, including Caledonian MacBrayne in Scotland and Irish Sea crossings by P&O, Irish Ferries, and Stena Line, have been cancelled or delayed due to high winds.
- Rail services are experiencing significant disruption, with ScotRail affected on the West Highland line, flooding impacting lines in southwest England, and closures in central and north Wales.
- Air travel has also been severely impacted, with British Airways and Aer Lingus cancelling dozens of flights, notably affecting Belfast City airport and leading to diversions for flights to Glasgow.
- Passengers are advised of ongoing cancellations and rescheduling across various transport networks, with some ScotRail tickets from Tuesday and Wednesday now valid until Thursday.