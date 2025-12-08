Met Office issues weather warnings for winds up to 70mph and heavy rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set to be hit with a series of yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days.

Strong winds of about 50mph are forecast across Wales and southwest England from 10pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday. The Met Office warned gusts of up to 70mph are possible along some exposed coasts and high ground in northwest Wales.

It said transport networks could face disruption, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal roads and seafronts affected by spray and large waves. The wind could also cause power outages.

Flooding is also possible as downpours of up to 100mm have been forecast across Wales and southwest England from 8pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday. The warning also spreads to parts of Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

The forecaster has warned there is the potential for flooding of homes and businesses, and warned that some communities could be cut off.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain issued across Wales and southwest England from Monday evening ( Met Office )

Another rain warning is in place for northwest England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for northwest Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

The latest advisories follow a yellow warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings issued in Scotland, north of England, Wales and southwest England on Tuesday ( Met Office )

Twelve flood warnings were in place across England early on Monday morning.

Gusts of up to 40mph hit parts of the south coast overnight into Saturday, with firefighters in Seaford, East Sussex, called to reports that a garage roof and door had become detached in the high winds.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the area of low pressure as it passes close to western Scotland later on Tuesday, many parts of the UK are likely to see spells of rain which, given saturated ground, could lead to flooding and delays to road and rail travel.

“In addition, strong winds are expected, particularly in northern and western areas. We are closely monitoring developments and may issue updates to the warnings as the situation evolves.”

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled, with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.

Here is the Met Office’s forecast for the next five days:

Monday:

Showers continuing across Northern Ireland and Scotland, but drier later. Sunny spells for much of northern England and northern Wales. Rather cloudy elsewhere with spells of rain. Turning very wet and windy later from the South West.

Heavy rain and strong to gale force winds will spread northeast from southwest England overnight, likely bringing some flooding and travel disruption. Turning increasingly mild throughout the night.

Tuesday:

Wet and very windy in the north, especially for western Scotland. Elsewhere, rain clearing eastwards to sunny spells and isolated showers. A blustery and very mild day for all.

Wednesday to Friday:

Heavy rain and strong winds into Wednesday, especially across western Scotland. A brief settled period on Thursday. Further strong winds and rain are possible on Friday. Remaining mild throughout.