Perhaps the most well-known cooking competition in the world, the MasterChef brand has faced some of its most challenging moments since its beginnings in recent days.

Gregg Wallace, the greengrocer turned TV host who has fronted the show for almost 20 years, was forced to step away on Thursday as allegations of misconduct from 13 people over a 17-year period are investigated.

Since the complaints came to light, many more women have come forward to share their experiences with Wallace, with many alleging he made a series of sexually inappropriate comments whilst filming for the show itself.

As accusations continue to pour out, the BBC have faced tough questions about the future of the show, given Wallace is almost synonymous with the UK versions comprising of, MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef, in which he serves as a judge on all.

The broadcaster initially stood firm on its decision to broadcast all material featuring Wallace that had already been filmed, and took until Tuesday to pull MasterChef Christmas specials from its scheduling.

However, it has made the decision to continue airing episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals, which was already mid-way through its season when Wallace stood down.

open image in gallery Two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from the BBC’s schedule after Gregg Wallace stepped away from hosting the cooking show ( BBC/Shine TV )

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

As one of the BBC’s longest-running and most well-loved shows, MasterChef has remained a jewel in the broadcaster’s crown since its genesis in 1990.

Its initial run lasted 11 years, before it was rebooted with Gregg Wallace as its host in 2005. Since then, it has grown into the number of forms we see on our screens today, including the professional and celebrity versions.

open image in gallery The BBC iPlayer app displaying an episode of MasterChef: The Professionals available to watch on demand (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

While specific revenue figures for the BBC version are not typically disclosed, the global MasterChef format is recognised as a lucrative asset, generating income through advertising, international licensing, merchandise, and spin-offs.

In 2023, BBC Studios earned around £2 billion in total revenue, with its format sales and licensing deals, including MasterChef, playing a role in this figure.

The latest season of classic MasterChef won the title of the BBC’s highest rated cookery show this year, according to Banijay, the company which produces the show.

Season 18, which aired in 2023, scored almost 4m viewers for its finale and was the BBC’s highest rated cookery show since 2016.

Now, three decades after the first UK version, MasterChef is loved around the world and has grown into a global brand.

Produced by Banijay around the world, the company estimate it has been watched by over 1 billion people globally, with it being adapted in 65 territories worldwide, and broadcast in over 200.

Some of the most successful versions of the show include MasterChef Australia and USA, which is judged by Gordon Ramsay.

open image in gallery MasterChef USA is judged by Gordon Ramsay ( Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d )

To top it off in 2017, MasterChef gained a Guinness World Record for the world’s Most Successful Cookery Television Format.

While the latest season of MasterChef: The Professionals remains on air, Banijay UK are conducting an external review into Wallace’s behaviour and has confirmed he will not be contracted until it has reached its conclusion.

Wallace has denied all accusations of misconduct and apologised for subsequent remarks made in the wake of the reports.