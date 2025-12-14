Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanks to one of Britain's greatest philanthropists, Sir Thomas Hughes-Hallett, The Independent has received a substantial donation to its SafeCall campaign.

A major figure in the charity sector, Sir Thomas previously helped raise £130 million a year as chief executive of Marie Curie and now serves as a life vice-president of the end-of-life charity.

He is also the co-founder of the London School of Economics’ Marshall Institute for Philanthropy and Social Entrepreneurship, and an ambassador for the UK charity Helpforce.

He said: “This Christmas I have decided to support the amazing charity, Missing People, and The Independent to try to help the 70,000 children missing at any one time in the UK.

“I spent 12 years of my life running Marie Curie and seven years as chair of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

open image in gallery Sir Thomas Hughes-Hallett has spent decades supporting the charity sector ( PA )

“In both organisations I witnessed grief and separation at Christmas time. It is so hard to even understand the loneliness of a missing person and the desperation that their families and friends must feel at this damp and cold time of year.”

SafeCall will fund a new service that aims to reach the 70,000 children reported missing in the UK each year. Sir Keir Starmer and Sir David Beckham have also thrown their support behind the campaign.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

open image in gallery Sir Thomas has urged people to support The Independent’s SafeCall campaign ( PA )

Sir Thomas was knighted in 2012 for his services to philanthropy and received a Beacon Fellowship for Philanthropic Advocacy the following year.

His career has been defined by a long-standing commitment to healthcare, charitable giving and improving the lives of others. He joined Marie Curie in 2000 and, by the time he stepped down as chief executive in 2012, the charity was supporting around 10,000 more patients and families through its nursing services than when he began.

Continuing his work in healthcare, Sir Thomas went on to chair the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust from 2014 to 2021. After being shocked to learn how few people were volunteering to support patients and staff, he launched Helpforce UK in 2017, which now works with hundreds of healthcare organisations across the country to establish and expand volunteering services.

He also co-founded the Marshall Institute at the London School of Economics, which aims to improve the impact of private action for public benefit.

Sir Thomas is also closely involved with The John Innes Centre (JIC), a UK-based independent research institute focused on plant science, genetics and microbiology. The Norwich-based centre is internationally recognised for its work on food security, sustainable agriculture and microbial science.

His generous donation comes after The Independent passed £100,000 in donations last week, marking a significant step towards creating a vital lifeline for missing and vulnerable children through the SafeCall campaign.

Sir Thomas added: “We must all do what we can to get behind and support those who are affected - so many must be frightened and worried.

“Don’t wait for new policies. Don’t wait for somebody else to step in. If you can, give from your heart and from your wallet. It is my privilege to be able to make a meaningful donation to this year's Independent Christmas Appeal.”

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help