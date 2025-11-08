Major motorway closed as air ambulance lands after crash

Emergency services rushed to the M25 after a “multi-vehicle collision” forced the UK’s busiest motorway to close on Saturday afternoon.
“Traffic is currently STOPPED on the M25 anti-clockwise between J25 (#WalthamCross) and J24 (#PottersBar) due to a multi-vehicle collision,” National Highways East said.
“Delays are building on approach. Please allow for extra journey time.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
