Independent
Major motorway closed as air ambulance lands after crash

Alex Croft
Saturday 08 November 2025 10:48 EST
Emergency services rushed to the M25 after a “multi-vehicle collision” forced the UK’s busiest motorway to close on Saturday afternoon.

“Traffic is currently STOPPED on the M25 anti-clockwise between J25 (#WalthamCross) and J24 (#PottersBar) due to a multi-vehicle collision,” National Highways East said.

“Delays are building on approach. Please allow for extra journey time.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

