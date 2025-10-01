M25 set to be shut for hours near Heathrow Airport after major crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A section of the M25 has been shut near Heathrow Airport following a major crash, authorities have said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash at Junction 14 for the A3113 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The road is not expected to open again until mid-afternoon, with long delays affecting that area of the motorway as police investigate the crash.

National Highways said traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Junction 14 slip road. They added that there was an up to hour of delays into Heathrow.

London Fire Brigade said in a statement that the crash involved a car and a lorry, and that one man was taken to hospital.

“Firefighters attended a road traffic collision on the M25 near Heathrow Airport,” a spokesperson said, according to My London.

“The collision occurred on the clockwise carriageway at junction 14. It involved a car and a lorry. One man was released from one of the vehicles by firefighters and taken to hospital. There were no reports of any further injuries.

“The carriageway remains closed clockwise at junction 14 with motorists being diverted via the slip roads. National Highways is providing traffic updates.

“The Brigade was called at 0441 and firefighters from Hayes Fire Station, along with Surrey Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene. The Brigade left the scene by 0623, with the incident left in the care of the Metropolitan Police and National Highways.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…