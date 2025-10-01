M25 set to be shut for hours near Heathrow Airport after major crash
Police are investigating a crash on a junction leading to Heathrow Airport
A section of the M25 has been shut near Heathrow Airport following a major crash, authorities have said.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash at Junction 14 for the A3113 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The road is not expected to open again until mid-afternoon, with long delays affecting that area of the motorway as police investigate the crash.
National Highways said traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Junction 14 slip road. They added that there was an up to hour of delays into Heathrow.
London Fire Brigade said in a statement that the crash involved a car and a lorry, and that one man was taken to hospital.
“Firefighters attended a road traffic collision on the M25 near Heathrow Airport,” a spokesperson said, according to My London.
“The collision occurred on the clockwise carriageway at junction 14. It involved a car and a lorry. One man was released from one of the vehicles by firefighters and taken to hospital. There were no reports of any further injuries.
“The carriageway remains closed clockwise at junction 14 with motorists being diverted via the slip roads. National Highways is providing traffic updates.
“The Brigade was called at 0441 and firefighters from Hayes Fire Station, along with Surrey Fire & Rescue Service, attended the scene. The Brigade left the scene by 0623, with the incident left in the care of the Metropolitan Police and National Highways.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow…
