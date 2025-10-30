M25 traffic chaos after lorry overturns
Motorists are facing traffic chaos as part of the M25 is closed after a lorry overturned on the road.
The M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J10 (Cobham) and J9 (Leatherhead) due to the collision, which saw a lorry overturn.
Emergency Services including Surrey Ambulance Service are in attendance, as dramatic pictures showed a blue lorry on its side.
Drivers have been told to expect delays, as National Highways said traffic officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
It advised motorists to plan ahead and allow extra journey time if impacted by the closure.
“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey,” it said.
The incident is expected to impact traffic for several hours, with a return to normal traffic estimated to be between 5:30pm and 5:45pm.
National Highways are predicting delays of up to an hour between J11 and J10.
Surrey Police said: “We are responding to a collision on the M25 anti-clockwise between Junctions 10 (#Cobham) and 9 (#Leatherhead). All four lanes are currently closed. Please find an alternative route and avoid the area if you can. Thank you for your patience.”
Drivers have been advised to follow diversion road signs along the following route:
- Exit the M25 at J10 (Wisley Interchange) at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto A3 towards London.
- Follow the A3 to Tolworth
- Take the exit slip at A240 Tolworth Interchange and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A240 towards Reigate.
- Continue onto A24 at Organ junction
- At A24 Ewell By-pass roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A240 towards Reigate.
- At A240/A217 Burg Heath junction, turn right at the traffic signals onto the A217 towards Reigate
- Follow the A217 to M25
- At M25 J8 (Reigate Hill Interchange) take the 1st exit and re-join the M25 at J8.
