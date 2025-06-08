Single lucky Lotto player urged to check ticket to claim £4 million jackpot prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A single ticket holder has won the £4 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 17, 27, 30, 39 and 46 while the bonus number was 56.

Players have been urged to check their tickets and call in to claim the top prize, with the jackpot winner matching all six main numbers to take the £4,003,513 sum.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: “Amazing news for our lucky Lotto players, as one ticket-holder has won tonight’s £4 million jackpot.

“Luck is clearly in the air, as this is the second Lotto jackpot win in a week, after a single ticket-holder bagged last Saturday’s (May 31) £3.9 million jackpot.”

open image in gallery It is the second Lotto win a week after last Saturday’s jackpot was also won (Yui Mok/PA Archive) ( PA Archive )

No players matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Twelve players won £13,000 each after they managed to match four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 05, 13, 17 and 39 while the Thunderball was 08.

No-one matched all five numbers plus the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, but one ticket holder matched all five regular numbers to win £5,000.

To enter Lotto, a player must pick just six numbers, or can opt for a lucky dip to randomise them. Matching all six will get them the jackpot, with cash prizes decreasing in value from there until two matches, which secures another lucky dip to use next time.

National Lottery players have also been warned that they will be unable to purchase tickets from retailers for ‘one weekend’ soon as a long-delayed technology upgrade is carried out.

Operator Allwyn, which assumed control of the lottery from Camelot in February of last year, has alerted retailers to an impending 36-hour shutdown of retail terminals.

To mitigate disruption, Allwyn intends to initiate the upgrade around 11pm on a Saturday, capitalising on the National Lottery's overnight non-trading period and the absence of Sunday draw-based games.

However, the exact date for the plans has not been revealed.