The winning numbers in tonight’s EuroMillions have been revealed in the draw for the UK’s biggest ever lottery jackpot.

A record jackpot of £210m had been up for grabs in Friday’s draw if a single ticket-holder had managed to choose the winning numbers.

The winning numbers were announced as 20, 21, 29, 30, 35, while the Lucky Stars are 2 and 12. Players must correctly choose all seven numbers in order to win the jackpot.

But it was announced later on Friday night that no winning tickets had been sold.

While the jackpot is now capped at £210m, any money in the next draw that would have gone into the jackpot will now boost prizes in the second tier – meaning multiple UK players could potentially bank large prizes for matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

In Friday’s draw, seven players won the second-tier prize, entitling them to winnings of more than £2m each. A total of 18 ticket-holders correctly chose the main five numbers without a Lucky Star, a feat which could see them collect more than £17,000.

Tuesday’s draw of £199m would also have been a record-breaking jackpot, but no one held a winning ticket then either, with the jackpot now up for grabs once again in four days’ time.

“A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on the National Lottery’s biggest wins list,” said Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn.

An anonymous UK ticket-holder won the existing record jackpot of £195m on 19 July 2022.

Just two months earlier Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.

open image in gallery Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, celebrate after winning the then record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184m ( PA Archive )

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177m jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year, while the biggest this year was £83m in January.

According to National Lottery, the winning code in Friday’s Millionaire Maker Selection raffle – which is included in all EuroMillions tickets – was VLWS75031, with one ticketholder set to win the £1m prize.

In other National Lottery draws on Friday night, the Thunderball – which has a top prize of £500,000 – drew winning numbers of 3, 14, 31, 32, 34. The Thunderball is a 6.