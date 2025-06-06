EuroMillions jackpot could see single ticket holder win record £208 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A single ticket holder in the UK could be in line for the biggest lottery win the country has ever seen, if they manage to match the numbers in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The jackpot has rolled over to an estimated £208 million after Tuesday’s draw, which would have been a record-breaking £199 million, had no winner.

The jackpot on Friday would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list.”

open image in gallery Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, celebrate after winning the then record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million ( PA Archive )

The current record is held by an anonymous UK ticket-holder who won £195 million on 19 July 2022.

In May of the same year, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped £177 million in November last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.

To play EuroMillions, entrants must pay £2.50 per play. They will then enter five numbers and two ‘lucky stars’, or opt for a lucky dip, which will randomise the numbers. Only all seven numbers being correct can win the jackpot, but just two can secure a small prize.

Recent analysis found that there was a 1 in 22 chance of winning the lowest prize of £2.50. For the jackpot, the probability is 1 in 139 million.

The game is a transnational lottery, with players originally just in UK, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland. Players from all of these countries contribute to the massive prize fund.

Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday and players must be 18 to enter.