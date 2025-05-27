National Lottery appeal to find two lucky winners of shared £4.8 million Lotto prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery is hunting for two lucky winners of a shared £4.8 million jackpot.

One lucky player scooped the £3.8 million Lotto jackpot in Saturday’s draw – but has yet to claim.

Four players won £1 million after matching five out of six numbers plus the bonus ball – three have been claimed with just one lucky player still to come forward.

The winning numbers were 09, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40 and the bonus number was 04.

A set of balls eight and the draw machine Guinevere were used.

National Lottery organiser Allwyn has urged the two winners to check their tickets to claim.

In addition to Saturday’s draw, last Wednesday’s saw two players share the £2 million jackpot.

Four players also matched five main numbers and the bonus ball to win a guaranteed £1 million. All four of these prizes have been claimed.

open image in gallery One ticket-holder scooped Saturday’s National Lottery jackpot – but has yet to claim ( PA Archive )

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, said: “My colleagues and I have a busy week planned getting out and about to meet and pay all of the eleven new Lotto millionaires. Huge congratulations to the nine players who have claimed and I hope the rest of you are checking your tickets as we still have two big winners to come forward.

“Seeing £1M land in a player’s bank account is always a joy, knowing how it will transform both their life and the lives of the people closest to them. I can’t wait to hear all their amazing stories.”

Two players bagged the top prize in Lotto HotPicks on Saturday, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

They matched five of five numbers to win £350,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 15, 26, 29, 37 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No one matched all five numbers and the Thunderball number to scoop the top prize, but one ticket-holder matched five to win £5,000.

Wednesday’s estimated Lotto jackpot is £2 million.