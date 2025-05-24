Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Single ticket-holder wins £3.8m Lotto jackpot

PA Reporter
Saturday 24 May 2025 16:44 EDT
One lucky player has scooped a £3.8 million Lotto jackpot (PA)
One lucky player scooped the £3.8 million Lotto jackpot in Saturday’s draw.

The ticket-holder matched all six main numbers to win the top prize.

Four players won £1 million after matching five out of six numbers plus the bonus ball.

The winning numbers were 09, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40 and the bonus number was 04.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “What fantastic news for our lucky Lotto players, as one ticket-holder has won tonight’s £3.8 million jackpot.

“This follows Wednesday’s draw which saw an incredible six new Lotto millionaires made in one night.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Two players bagged the top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

They matched five of five numbers to win £350,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 15, 26, 29, 37 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No-one matched all five numbers and the Thunderball number to scoop the top prize, but one ticket-holder matched five to win £5,000.

Wednesday’s estimated Lotto jackpot is £2 million.

