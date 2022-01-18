Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treading slowly out of their Airbnb on to the heavily-policed street, the O’Brien family turned to inspect the aftermath of the appalling events the evening before.

Behind the tangled cordon, empty beer bottles and takeaway boxes were strewn across the deserted road. In the distance, a forensic officer checked the road surface for evidence.

For the sombre-looking family-of-four, it was like waking up from a violent nightmare, hoping it was just a dream. But it wasn’t.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the group were among thousands of joyous Liverpool fans packed into the street for their team’s Premier League-winning parade.

open image in gallery Peter O’Brien, Marie O’Brien, Danny O’Brien and Paul O'Brien (from left to right) attended the parade on Monday ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

Unbeknown to them was they were in the path of a Ford Galaxy vehicle that would turn the city’s party of the year into a horror show.

Only for young Liverpool fans pushing them out of the way, the family from County Meath in Ireland were saved from joining the 65 confirmed casualties.

The youngest - Danny, aged 11 - still appeared visibly shaken as he stood next to his father, Paul, and grandparents, Marie and Peter.

“For the little fella to see it going on - it’s very hard to understand,” said his 39-year-old father.

As dawn broke on Tuesday, many in the city had questions over how the vehicle entered Water Street, with an investigation only in its early stages.

But for the O’Briens, they were just thankful to be able to walk away.

"It [the car] passed us by inches, and then it continued and we could actually hear the thuds of people being hit,” said Paul.

“It was just a terrible scene. There were kids, men and women on the ground.

open image in gallery Emergency services at the scene after a car crashed into a crowd in Liverpool ( PA Wire )

"The men who pushed us out of the way were amazing, it was heroic stuff, young Liverpool supporters. They didn't think for a second, only for those people they don't know."

As the rain came down on Tuesday, the closed-off section of road turned into a central point for grief for dozens of Liverpool supporters.

CCTV obtained by The Independent showed the moment the vehicle moved down Dale Street, through the crowds, before entering Water Street.

Fans had confronted the vehicle before it finally came to a stop, with four people trapped underneath.

On Tuesday, many observers walked to the police cordon where they took pictures, hugged each other. One person laid flowers.

open image in gallery Flowers laid at the scene of the vehicle hitting dozens of people during Liverpool’s Premier League-title winning parade ( PA )

Donna Skeldon, aged 51, from the Isle of Wight, was tearful as she retold how she fled in terror down a side street when the violence broke out.

"I was just running in a panic," she said. "We weren't sure what was happening, but when you see so many people running, you just run for your life because you don't know what's happening.”

She heard thuds as she ran, fearing at first they could be gun shots before looking around to see people hitting the car after it had come to a stop.

“It's horrible to think you're in that sort of situation. You never want to be there again, seeing the horror in front of you.”

While the day had initially started out as a celebration, the city centre soon emptied as emergency services battled to bring the scene under control.

Lisa Meiklajohn, 38, said: “We were in the Reds Bar last night and it was meant to be a big ticketed event, but it was completely quiet. It was a somber mood. People just didn’t want to go out. They were upset.”

Others voiced frustration at how the vehicle had been able to hit the crowds. Ruben Derby, aged 26, said: “You have so many people at an event - how can a car be able to get inside the roadblock and do this?

Later in the evening, at Merseyside Police’s headquarters in the city centre, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims explained the car was believed to have followed an ambulance as it responded to a man suffering a suspected heart attack.

open image in gallery (PA Graphics/PA) ( PA Graphics )

While 11 people remain in hospital, officers are still questioning a 53-year-old man, who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said the public had showed an “incredible response” in helping the police in its investigation. It emerged that off-duty staff came into work at the city’s hospitals.

Clearly, the city was shook by the incident - but many at the police cordon also showed a steely resilience.

Caio Cesar, 31, from Brazil, said: “These are things that this city has unfortunately a bit of experience with. The people and the city know how to recover - and we will.”