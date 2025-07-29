Princess Beatrice and children join crowds for Lionesses’ football victory parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Princess Beatrice and her family joined crowds of thousands watching the England women’s football team’s victory parade in central London.

The princess, her husband Edoardo Mozzi and their children Sienna, Athena and Christopher, were among crowds lining The Mall near Buckingham Palace to celebrate the team winning Euro 2025.

The King’s niece, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, unofficially represented the royal family at the parade following England’s win over Spain in the women’s European Championship.

open image in gallery ( AFP/Getty )

Athena, who was born several weeks prematurely in January, was in a baby carrier strapped to her father, while Sienna, three, waved a hand-drawn England flag.

England’s women made history on Sunday, becoming the country’s first international team to win a major tournament overseas and the first to retain their trophy after beating Spain on penalties in the final in Basel.

The team, decked in England flags and Union Jacks, travelled along The Mall on two open-top buses towards Buckingham Palace as the crowds sang It’s Coming Home and Sweet Caroline.

Captain Leah Williamson lifted the silver trophy from the top deck of one bus to raucous applause, while Alessia Russo, who scored the Lionesses' equaliser with a header against Spain in the final, said she was “on cloud nine”.

“It's just a bit surreal. It's crazy to see this many people come out in the home of England at London, heading up to Buckingham Palace - it's just crazy,” she said.

“I’d never have dreamed of anything like it.”

England hero Chloe Kelly thanked the crowds and the “incredible” team, while manager and three-time Women’s Euros winner Sarina Wiegman was surprised onstage by her favourite artist Burna Boy.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly thanked supporters ( Sky News )

A ceremony outside the Queen Victoria Memorial ended with red flares, fireworks and the team taking to the front to dance with the crowds.

Speaking on stage at the memorial in front of the palace, a tearful Williamson said: “I've been crying all the way down The Mall.

“This is unbelievable, probably one of the best things we've ever, ever been a part of, so thank you for coming out.”

Williamson described the team as “special, special people”, adding: “We love each other, we’ve got each other’s back on and off the pitch.

“We had tough moments, nasty things to deal with, and still we rise.”

It’s understood that royal celebrations could continue for the team as plans for a reception at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

On Monday, the team went to a reception event in the garden of 10 Downing Street with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.