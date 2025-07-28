England arrive at Downing Street to celebrate European Championship glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England headed to Downing Street for a celebratory reception after returning home to cheering crowds following their Women’s European Championship triumph.

The Lionesses successfully defended their crown with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Spain in the tournament’s showpiece in Basel on Sunday evening.

Alessia Russo cancelled out the opener from Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey and, after drawing 1-1 following extra time, an entertaining final ultimately boiled down to penalties.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves in the shootout before Chloe Kelly fired home from the spot to ensure England retained their European title.

The Lionesses left their team hotel in Zurich on Monday morning with skipper Leah Williamson carefully escorting the trophy to the bus, and after returning to England the team travelled to Westminster and a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 decorated for the occasion with St George’s flags draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman told Sky Sports News the Downing Street reception was “very, very special”.

“Downing Street, you don’t come there normally and it was really nice how they built it up like this,” she said, gesturing towards the St George flags on display in windows and bunting along the railings around Number 10.

“It is very special to be able to go inside and also in the garden. The people there were very nice, they also put up some pictures of what we have done at the Euros.

“It was lovely, a very warm welcome. I’ve felt love all over but today even more so.”

When asked about speculation that she could be in line for an honorary damehood, the Dutchwoman said: “I haven’t thought about that. I feel so much respect from England, the Royal Family too.

“I think the most important thing is feeling valued. It’s very special to get so much respect from England.”

After almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team’s aeroplane branded with the word “home” touched down at Southend Airport on Monday afternoon.

In a post on X, the team shared a photo of the Euros trophy draped in an England flag on a seat on the plane.

Holding the trophy, Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside Wiegman.

Outside of the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team and the trophy back home.

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

A trip to the Palace or Windsor Castle may be on the cards for the winning squad as it is understood possible plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

Defender Jess Carter has not joined her team-mates for the celebrations in London as she has returned to the United States ahead of Gotham FC’s NWSL match against the Chicago Stars on Saturday.