Lionesses victory parade live: Fans sing ‘it’s coming home’ as Euro 2025 winners travel down Mall in open-top bus

Lionesses welcomed to Downing Street after Euro 2025 win

The Lionesses have kicked off their Euro 2025 title celebrations as they take to The Mall for their trophy parade, where thousands of fans have gathered to welcome them home.

Two double-decker buses, which both have “2022 and 2025 European Champions” on the front and sides, have begun transporting the England players towards Buckingham Palace as music blasts and the crowds sing “It’s coming home”.

The players will now show off their trophy on Tuesday afternoon in an open-top bus procession starting at 12.10pm, finishing with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured back-to-back European Championships for Sarina Wiegman’s side. The England players partied through the night, having avenged their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, and returned to home soil as heroes on Monday after becoming the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

The squad were immediately taken to Downing Street, where St George's flags fluttered from the windows and railings, for a reception with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner in the garden of No 10.

Follow below for live updates from England’s Euro 2025 trophy parade: