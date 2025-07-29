Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Lionesses victory parade live: Fans sing ‘it’s coming home’ as Euro 2025 winners travel down Mall in open-top bus

The Lionesses have began their The Mall to celebrate their Euros success with thousands of fans descending on central London for the event

Athena Stavrou
The Mall, London
,Flo Clifford,Holly Evans
Tuesday 29 July 2025 07:22 EDT
Comments
Lionesses welcomed to Downing Street after Euro 2025 win

The Lionesses have kicked off their Euro 2025 title celebrations as they take to The Mall for their trophy parade, where thousands of fans have gathered to welcome them home.

Two double-decker buses, which both have “2022 and 2025 European Champions” on the front and sides, have begun transporting the England players towards Buckingham Palace as music blasts and the crowds sing “It’s coming home”.

The players will now show off their trophy on Tuesday afternoon in an open-top bus procession starting at 12.10pm, finishing with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured back-to-back European Championships for Sarina Wiegman’s side. The England players partied through the night, having avenged their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, and returned to home soil as heroes on Monday after becoming the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title.

The squad were immediately taken to Downing Street, where St George's flags fluttered from the windows and railings, for a reception with deputy prime minister Angela Rayner in the garden of No 10.

Follow below for live updates from England’s Euro 2025 trophy parade:

In pictures: Fans cheer for the Lionesses

(EPA)
(via REUTERS)
Holly Evans29 July 2025 12:21

Captain Leah Williamson seen lifting trophy to cheers of the crowd

The squad, wearing wearing white t-shirts and England scarfs, could be seen taking photos with their phones as the buses travelled down the famous street, flanked on either side by cheering fans waving flags.

Captain Leah Williamson could be seen lifting the European Championship trophy in the air.

The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth (The Royal Band) are leading the England team down The Mall.

Holly Evans29 July 2025 12:17

First pics of the Lionesses celebrating alongside thousands of England fans

Two double decker buses have begun making their way along The Mall
Two double decker buses have begun making their way along The Mall (Sky News)
The crowds have been heard singing ‘It’s coming home’ as the procession makes its way to Buckingham Palace
The crowds have been heard singing ‘It’s coming home’ as the procession makes its way to Buckingham Palace (Sky News)
Holly Evans29 July 2025 12:16

The Lionesses arrive to kick off procession

The Lionesses have reached the start of The Mall to greet thousands of fans who have lined the street up to Buckingham Palace.

The open-top parade will end with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial, which is expected to start at roughly 12.30pm and conclude at 1pm.

Holly Evans29 July 2025 12:10

Live: Watch Lionesses victory parade in central London

Holly Evans29 July 2025 12:04

Supporters travel from across the UK to cheer on Lionesses

A group of six supporters travelled all the way from Somerset to attend the parade.

One of the group, Izzy Wareham, 22, explained that they drove two hours and 15 minutes from Shepton Mallet to London, before getting the Underground into the centre of the capital.

They said: “We promised the kids we would come if they won on the night of the final.

“We were very nervous during the whole game and especially the penalties, but they brought it home.

“We want to see Sarina on the top of the bus, and Georgia Stanway, and Leah Williamson. In fact, we want to see every one of them. They all deserve it so much.

Kasper Wareham, eight, added: “I want to see Chloe Kelly, she is my favourite player, she’s such a great assister.”

Phoebe Wareham, a 19-year-old university student, said: “It’s so good and inspires a lot of young people to play football. And it should boost morale and help them going into the World Cup in two years time.”

Holly Evans29 July 2025 12:03

Minutes to go

(Athena Stavrou/The Independent)
(Athena Stavrou/The Independent)
Athena Stavrou in London29 July 2025 12:02

Thousands of fans make their way to The Mall

Fans are streaming into The Mall as the parade is set to begin shortly.

Crowds at the front are spilling onto the banks of St James’ Park as supporters are all hoping to catch a glimpse of the bus.

Others draped in England flags are sat in the park to bag themselves a good view of the large screens set up to show the celebrations.

Athena Stavrou29 July 2025 11:57

Fans out in force

(The FA via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Flo Clifford29 July 2025 11:56

Live: Lionesses victory parade aerial footage as thousands celebrate England Euro 2025 victory

Watch live aerial footage of England’s homecoming victory tour as the Lionesses celebrate their Euro 2025 win on Tuesday (29 July).

Fans will be able to join in with the celebrations as the England Women’s team travel down The Mall on an open-top bus at 12.10 pm.

The team, joined by coach Sarina Wiegman, will then take to the stage for a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace hosted by former England star Alex Scott.

According to reports, up to 50,000 Lionesses fans are expected to line The Mall to catch a glimpse of the winning team, who were victorious in securing their second successive European Championship win on Sunday.

Live: Lionesses victory parade aerial footage as thousands celebrate Euros victory

Watch live aerial footage of England’s homecoming victory tour as the Lionesses celebrate their Euro 2025 win on Tuesday (29 July).
Flo Clifford29 July 2025 11:52

