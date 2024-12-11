Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The British Army has fired a laser weapon from an armoured vehicle for the first time in a successful test which saw the “groundbreaking technology” destroy flying drones.

The laser was mounted on a vehicle known as a Wolfhound and soldiers were able to track and down hovering targets at Radnor Range in mid-Wales, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The weapon works by directing an intense beam of infrared light towards its target, using sensors and tracking systems to lock on to and eliminate them.

The MoD said laser weapons could be a cost-effective alternative to some current weaponry because they are “virtually limitless” in terms of ammunition supply.

Warrant officer Matthew Anderson, trials manager for the British Army’s Mounted Close Combat Trials and Development Group, said: “Every engagement we’ve done has removed a drone from the sky.

“While we’ve been testing a variety of distances, speeds and altitudes, one thing has remained – how quick a drone can be taken out.

“It’s definitely a capability that could be added to the arsenal of weapons that we use on the battlefield.”

Stephen Waller, a team leader at the MoD’s Defence Equipment and Support agency, said drones are being used more in battlespaces and the laser weapons would give UK troops a “better operational advantage”.

And defence procurement minister Maria Eagle said: “This groundbreaking technology demonstrates Britain’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military innovation.

“The successful testing of this laser weapon system represents a significant step forward in our development of possible future defence capabilities and showcases British engineering excellence.”