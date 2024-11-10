Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An emotional Princess of Wales completed a milestone in her return to royal duties on Sunday, as she joined other members of the royal family at the Cenotaph.

The appearance marks the first time Kate has carried out commitments on two consecutive days since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.

Kate looked on at the Remembrance Sunday service as the King, who is still undergoing treatment for his own cancer diagnosis, led the nation in a two-minute silence to honour fallen servicemen and women.

Dressed in black as is the tradition, Kate wore a netted hat with her hair in a twisted chignon and a military-style coat featuring black epaulettes, which was embellished at the neck with a black velvet bow.

Kate looked on at the Remembrance Sunday service as the King led the nation in a two-minute silence to honour fallen servicemen and women ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

On the princess’s coat were three red poppies, often rumoured to be in honour of her great-grandmother’s three brothers, who all lost their lives in the First World War.

As the Queen was forced to stay at home after falling sick with a chest infection, Kate was instead joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as they oversaw the ceremony on the Foreign Office balcony.

Charles went on the lay the first wreath to honour the war dead at the Cenotaph, with William and Anne following suit.

Charles went on the lay the first wreath to honour the war dead at the Cenotaph, with William and Anne following suit ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

They were joined by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who stepped forward to pay tribute to the fallen on behalf of the government with his floral tribute, as did the Conservative Party’s new leader Kemi Badenoch, other party leaders, senior members of the Cabinet, military chiefs of staff and high commissioners.

Standing close to the Cenotaph were eight former prime ministers: Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Lord Cameron, Baroness May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Sophie was photographed putting her hand gently on Kate’s back as the pair left the balcony.

Kate was joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as they oversaw the ceremony on the Foreign Office balcony ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

The appearance came hours after Kate joined Charles and the Prince of Wales at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

From the royal box, the group watched attentively as current serving personnel paid tribute to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan and, towards the end of the evening, joined in the singing of a hymn.

During the festival, William and Kate, both wearing poppies, applauded a performance by Sir Tom Jones – who sang I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall with the central band of the Royal Air Force – and joined other members of the royal family in standing to clap for Second World War veterans.

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles and Princess Anne attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall ( Getty Images )

This weekend marks a step up for Kate, 42, who has made just a handful of public appearances so far in 2024 after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January and then was diagnosed with cancer.

Her husband, William, spoke candidly last week of how 2024 has been “brutal” and “probably been the hardest year in my life”.

Her last engagement was a month ago when she made a surprise trip to meet families whose children were killed in the Southport attack, and to speak to emergency workers who helped at the scene after the devastating knife attack.

In a heartfelt video released in September, Kate announced she had finally finished her cancer treatment but was “focusing on staying cancer-free”.