✕ Close Prince William provides update on Kate’s health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Princess of Wales has taken a significant step in her gradual return to public royal duties by attending the Festival of Remembrance.

Joined by the Prince of Wales, her presence at the event comes after Prince William spoke candidly spoke of how 2024 has been “brutal” and “probably been the hardest year in my life”.

The pair, both wearing poppies, were seen in conversation after taking their seats next to each other at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

Asked by reporters how his year has been, he replied: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

William added: “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed Camilla will not attend the event, nor the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, after falling ill with a chest infection.

It is understood there is no downturn in her condition, but the Queen is said to be mindful of minimising the risk of passing any last lingering infection to others.