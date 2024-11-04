Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The mother of a 15-year-old girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend has called for the law to be changed to better protect young victims of domestic abuse.

Micala Trussler, the mother of Holly Newton, added schools need to be better at educating young people about what constitutes domestic abuse so they know “what is normal and what is not normal”.

Her daughter’s murderer Logan MacPhail received a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court last week - with Judge Mr Justice Hilliard saying MacPhail intended to kill Holly in the “vicious and brutal” attack.

It comes as The Independent continues its Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with the leading domestic abuse charity Refuge, to raise funds to build two houses for women escaping abusive partners.



Home secretary Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the murder of Holly is a “truly awful case” as she agreed to look at the age at which people can be considered domestic abuse victims.

Under current laws, the victim and the perpetrator must be over 16 for it to be deemed a crime of domestic abuse.

Ms Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, said: “I have all sympathy with Holly’s family. I can’t imagine what they will have gone through.

“Of course, there is domestic abuse in teenage relationships. There is violence within teenage relationships, that we have seen increasing, and it really troubles me that we have seen it increasing.

“Of course, we want to look at the ways we make sure that police properly record cases of violence against women and girls in the right way, but also that we take action against it, and that does include work in schools on teenage relationships - something which Bridget Phillipson is determined to do.”

Ms Cooper said the government will look into whether “we have got the right ways of recording this kind of violence in teenage relationships”, adding this is an “extremely important issue”.

Logan MacPhail received a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years in prison for Holly’s murder ( Northumbria Police/PA Media )

Ms Trussler told the programme: “Young people are getting into relationships earlier and they need that support and they can’t access that support because in the eyes of the law they aren’t victims of domestic abuse unless they are over 16.”

MacPhail stalked Holly for almost an hour before perpetrating a brutal attack on her in Hexham in Northumberland in January last year - with Holly receiving 36 knife injuries.

Holly's stepfather, Lee Trussler, told the Today programme: “We rang the police to say, look at this business what is going on. He has been outside the house overnight. He is constantly messaging her.”

Ms Trussler called his behaviour “controlling”, adding: “He was ringing her multiple times a day. He was absolutely obsessed with her”.

She told the court MacPhail, who was 16 at the time of the murder but is now 17, was her daughter's “first and only boyfriend”.

MacPhail was also found guilty of intentionally wounding another young person who attempted to intervene to stop him from attacking her.

Lynsey Colling, deputy chief crown prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service North East, said: “It is very clear from the evidence in this case that Logan MacPhail killed Holly Newton after being unable to accept that their relationship was over.”



The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327.