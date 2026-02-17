Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hillary Clinton has called on everyone asked to testify on paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to appear before a US congressional committee, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The ex-secretary of state and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, have agreed to testify in an investigation into Epstein, conceding to the risk of a contempt of Congress vote against them. They have asked for the hearings to be in public, rather than behind closed doors.

“I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify” the former US presidential candidate, told the BBC when asked whether Andrew should appear before the committee.

Last month, millions of files uncovered from the Epstein investigation were released by the Department of Justice, but Ms Clinton has demanded the Trump administration to make all the remaining documents public.

“Get the files out,” she told the BBC: “They are slow walking it.”

open image in gallery Hillary Clinton has called on everyone asked to testify on paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to appear before a congressional committee ( EPA )

So far, only 2 per cent (3.5 million) of the total data from the Epstein Files has been released, according to a Channel 4 investigation.

Mrs Clinton is due to appear before the House Oversight Committee on February 26, the day before her husband will become the first former president compelled to testify.

She explained: “We will show up, but we think it would be better to be in public rather than a closed-door deposition.

“We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Mrs Clinton said last week she had met Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years on sex trafficking charges “on a few occasions”. She then refused to answer questions when she appeared remotely before the committee.

open image in gallery A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman which has been released in the latest disclosure of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein ( US Department of Justice )

She claimed herself and Mr Clinton were being used as a scapegoat by the Trump administration to draw attention away from them.

In response, President Donald Trump told the BBC in Air Force One he had been “exonerated” and that “Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in” to the investigation.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsorhas faced fresh scrutiny after further allegations surrounding his association with the paedophile financier came to light following the latest Epstein files release.

Thames Valley Police said earlier this month it has held discussions with specialist prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service about allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with sex offender Epstein and “is making progress as quickly as possible”.

The King stripped the former Duke of York of his honours and titles last year after further revelations emerged that he had continued to email Epstein beyond when he had stated in his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview that he had cut all contact with the paedophile in 2010.