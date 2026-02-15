Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK’s chief prosecutor warns Royals like Andrew are not above the law

Stephen Parkinson said he has ‘total confidence’ that the police will be independent as officers examine claims Andrew shared confidential reports while acting as the UK’s trade envoy

Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions (Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK’s top prosecutor has warned “nobody is above the law” as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a police probe over alleged leaks to Jeffrey Epstein.

Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, said “no, of course not” when asked whether he thought the Royals were above the law. He added that he has “total confidence” the police will be independent.

It comes as Thames Valley Police examine claims that Andrew shared confidential reports while in his role as the UK’s trade envoy with the paedophile financier.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: “Nobody is above the law...It’s my job to enforce the law, and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned.”

The warning from Mr Parkinson comes as evidence of the former prince’s alleged involvement with Epstein has mounted, with more revelations published in the latest tranche of Epstein files.

According to emails released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew appeared to have forwarded official reports on trips to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam in 2010 and 2011 to Epstein, when he was a government trade envoy. Trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality.

Thames Valley Police’s prosecution will look into whether the sharing of this information constitutes misconduct in public office.

Lord Peter Mandelson, the disgraced former UK ambassador to the US, also faces a police probe over allegations he sent market-sensitive information to Epstein while he was business secretary during the financial crisis.

The Metropolitan Police have searched two of Lord Mandelson’s properties as part of their investigation.

Justice Department Jeffrey Epstein Andrew
Mr Parkinson told The Sunday Times that misconduct in public office was a relatively popular offence with which to charge a public officer.

He said: “From my perspective, I don’t find it a difficult offence to prosecute because the core of it is a gross breach of trust by someone performing the function of a public officer.”

If Andrew were to be charged after a new police investigation, he would become the first royal in modern times to face trial over a serious offence.

Last week, Prince William and Princess Kate spoke out publicly for the first time regarding the ongoing revelations, saying they are “deeply concerned” by the scandal, and their thoughts are with the victims.

