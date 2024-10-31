Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Green goo oozing from electrical sockets and flickering lights might not be a sign your house is haunted this Halloween - but rather a call is needed for an electrician, according to a campaign group.

Electrical Safety First has issued a warning over the problems facing households if they do not act on hints their homes is being impacted by bad wiring.

“Whilst the idea of a ghost may seem suitably terrifying to most households, the reality of faulty wiring can have much more frightening consequences,” said Richard Harvey, an electrical installation safety engineer at the charity.

Mr Harvey also said homeowners should keep watch for green discharge around electrical points, arising from a chemical reaction between plastic and copper in wiring installed before 1960, which could lead to electrical shocks.

“It may sound like something from the 1950s blockbuster The Blob but a green goo-like substance oozing from your plug sockets, light switches or light fittings is far more likely to be linked to deteriorating wiring than a mutant invasion,” he said.

Green slime oozing from power sockets isn’t paranormal, it’s bad wiring, says Electrical Safety First ( Bright Spark Electrical Services )

The consumer charity has also warned over sulphuric smells that can often be associated with overheating socket outlets or other electrical equipment overheating.

“Look out for discoloration of your sockets, especially if it’s accompanied with a slight fishy smell,” Mr Harvey added. “If your socket outlets are turning yellow, they are likely overheating.”

Tripping electrics are also an indicator that a house’s circuits are overloaded or that wiring in the property is deteriorating, the charity has warned.

“If you live in one of the UKs most haunted cities this Halloween and something goes bump in the night you might want to consider hiring a registered electrician instead of a ghost buster,” Mr Harvey said.

Other issues to look out for include cracked or broken sockets or switches, which may indicate the property has not been checked in a while; and appliances being in poor condition, which may leave live parts exposed.

Electrical Safety First conducts campaigns and investigations on electrical product safety, and delivers warnings to households about unsafe electronics bought through online marketplaces.