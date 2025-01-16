Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A blanket of fog descending over much of Britain could see flights cancelled and trains disrupted, forecasters warn.

Met Office experts issued a yellow weather warning to run until late Thursday morning across southwest and central England, the Midlands and parts of Yorkshire and the Humber.

In some areas, the fog would be dense and visibility would be below 100 metres, the forecaster said.

By dawn on Thursday, some of the fog is expected to thin and lift into low cloud across parts of southern England and the southeast Midlands but is likely to persist in a corridor from southwest England through the Midlands to Lincolnshire and Yorkshire until late morning.

open image in gallery The Met Office warned of fog covering a large part of the UK from the South West to Yorkshire ( Met Office )

The forecasters warned drivers to check how to switch on fog lights and make sure they work before setting off in the morning.

In Lincolnshire, a football match between Boston United and Southend United was abandoned after seven minutes because of thick fog.

The new year brought widespread disruption to many people’s lives because of storms followed by ice and snow.

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Edinburgh were cancelled due to heavy rain and strong winds.

Torrential rain caused flooding across parts of the UK, and a major incident was declared in Greater Manchester on New Year’s Day.

open image in gallery Fog covers the pitch during a football match between Leicester City and Queens Park Rangers at The King Power Stadium at the weekend ( Getty Images )

Then last week heavy snowfall caused travel chaos on Britain’s roads and runways.

The UK had its coldest January night in 15 years when a hamlet in northern Scotland dropped to minus 18.7C.

As the snow and ice melted, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident over widespread flooding.

Crews freed cars stuck in water, saved residents from flooded homes and rescued at least 17 people.

A major incident was also declared in Lincolnshire on Monday afternoon, as emergency services rescued children stranded at a flooded school in Edenham.

In North Yorkshire, a man’s body was recovered from flooding in Beal, near Eggborough and Knottingley.

Hundreds of schools were closed and flood warnings were issued after nearly all of the UK came under warnings of snow and ice.

Manchester Airport temporarily closed its runways because of the heavy snow.

Major roads closed and railway lines were blocked as heavy rain and thawing snow caused flooding.