Man’s body recovered from floodwater in North Yorkshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man’s body has been recovered from a flooded area in North Yorkshire, police have said.

The body was found near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley.

North Yorkshire Police believe he may have entered the water within the last 24 to 48 hours.

The force said they have “informally identified” the man and are now in the process of tracing his next of kin.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery, North Yorkshire Police added.

He was white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble.

He wore brown walking boots, blue jeans with a brown belt, a multi-coloured knitted jumper with a zip and hood and a waterproof coat which was possibly dark green.

The man was believed to have entered the water on Saturday or Sunday.

open image in gallery North Yorkshire Police say they have ‘informally identified’ the man and are now in the process of tracing his next of kin ( North Yorkshire Police )

The force added in a statement: “At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery. A file will be prepared for the coroner.“Thank you to everyone who shared the media appeal which we issued earlier, the information which we have received has assisted us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250003019.

The incident comes after major incidents were declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire after rain brought severe flooding in the Midlands on Monday.

Firefighters in Leicestershire received more than 200 calls and rescued 17 people on Monday morning, while authorities in Lincolnshire warned conditions could deteriorate overnight as water iced over.

In England, the Environment Agency had 193 flood warnings in place across England at 5.45pm, meaning flooding is expected, and another 306 flood alerts indicating flooding was possible.

open image in gallery Parts of the Midlands have been hit by severe flooding ( David Davies/PA )

Northern Powergrid said more than 27,000 homes across Yorkshire and the North of England had lost power during the cold snap, with 100 customers still without power by Monday lunchtime.

Elsewhere, National Resources Wales had 16 flood alerts and one flood warning in place, while the Met Office warned that snow and ice was set to cause more disruption in large parts of Scotland.