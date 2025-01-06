UK weather live: Roads flooded and trains cancelled as Met Office issues new snow and ice warnings
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts in place after most of country saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over weekend and consequent disruption
Travel chaos is continuing on the first Monday of the new year as the Met Office has issued a number of new weather warnings across the UK.
The forecaster has put in place several yellow alerts for snow or ice, which cover most of the country today, with some lasting into tomorrow and Wednesday.
The new warnings come as hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place amid heavy rain and thawing snow.
Consequent travel chaos continues across the UK, with key roads flooded, trains cancelled and flights delayed.
The fresh disruption comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over the weekend that caused runways to shut and rail service cancellations. Vehicles and collisions also blocked key roads across northern England.
Today, again, almost all areas of the UK are facing a weather warning, as seven yellow alerts remain in place, with the Met Office warning of travel disruption.
The Environment Agency issued 171 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 315 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across England as of 11.30am on Monday. At the same point, National Resources Wales had issued two flood warnings and 34 flood alerts.
Mountain rescue team helps clear cars from snow drift in North Yorkshire
A mountain rescue team has had to help clear cars from a snow drift in North Yorkshire.
The area near Ribblehead has seen heavy snowfall as multiple snow warnings are in place across the UK.
River Itchen bursts its banks following torrential rain
The River Itchen has burst its banks following torrential rain near Eastleigh in southern England.
Pictures show the White Swan pub’s car park has consequently flooded.
Most-delayed flights finally take off
The two flights most heavily delayed by Sunday's airport snow closures in northwest England are finally in the air.
First away was easyJet’s delayed flight 2221 from Manchester airport to Sofia. The tardy take-off was at 10.10am on Monday, 28 hours later than originally planned. Passengers are due to arrive in the Bulgarian capital at 3.30pm.
Even more delayed: easyJet flight 3355 from Liverpool John Lennon airport to Alicante. Costa Blanca-bound holidaymakers left Merseyside at 10.44am, exactly 28 hours and 39 minutes behind schedule.
Passengers were told: “We're sorry your flight has been delayed overnight”. They were offered hotel accommodation. The airline must also cover the cost of meals.
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather and flooding will hit UK with more snow forecast
A number of weather warnings have remained in place for the majority of the UK on Monday morning, as more snow is predicted to fall across the country and flooding is expected.
Seven weather warnings for snow, ice and rain have persisted, with most set to remain until at least midday following a weekend of heavy snow for some.
Read more here on where freezing weather, flooding and snow will hit the UK:
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather and flooding will hit UK this week
Heavy snow and rain causes disruption as cold air returns on Monday
Met Office issues four new weather warnings
The Met Office has issued four new weather warnings:
- A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued from 4pm today to midday tomorrow, covering northern Scotland and parts of western Scotland.
- Another yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from 3pm today until 11am tomorrow.
- A third yellow warning for snow and ice will come into effect at 5pm today and will last until 10am tomorrow, covering most of Wales and western England.
- Meanwhile, a yellow snow warning covering much of southern England will last from 9am on Wednesday until the end of the day.
It comes after a number of yellow alerts lifted today.
Rail chaos spreads across UK as floods close lines
The Midland Main Line between Sheffield and London is blocked between Derby and Long Eaton because of flooding. Also in the East Midlands, flooding at Elton & Orston is disrupting trains on the Nottingham-Grantham and Liverpool Lime Street-Nottingham-Norwich routes.
East Midlands Railway says: "Heavy rain has flooded the railway on various routes. This is currently affecting trains on the following routes:
- Sheffield/Nottingham/London
- Newark/Nottingham/Derby/Crewe
- Matlock/Derby/Nottingham
- Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich
- Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness
“Network Rail are reviewing the water levels at the affected sites.”
The line from Bristol Parkway to Gloucester is also closed. Great Western Railway says: “Due to ongoing heavy flooding in the region, all train services have been suspended, and road transport is also unavailable in the affected areas. Current conditions are extremely hazardous, and travel is not recommended.”
On the day the London-Southampton main line reopened between Woking and Basingstoke following two weeks of engineering work – it promptly closed again due to a fallen tree and electricity supply problems.
South Western Railway is telling passengers: “Customers are advised not to travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton. All main line routes are expected to be disrupted today, please check before you travel.”
Environment Agency issues warning as Lancashire and Warwickshire face ‘significant’ flooding
A combination of melting snow and rain could lead to “significant river flooding” in areas of Lancashire and Warwickshire today, the Environment Agency has warned.
It advised people to stay away from swollen rivers and to not drive through flood water.
Thousands without water and power amid bitter weather in Ireland
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Ireland are without water and electricity amid a bitter cold snap across the whole island.
The severe winter weather has led to the closure of some schools and some public transport restrictions as well as the cancellation of several healthcare services.
There are treacherous road conditions across the Republic of Ireland, with broad sections of the island experiencing below-zero temperatures.
Read the full story here:
Thousands without water and power amid bitter weather in Ireland
The cold snap is expected to last days.
