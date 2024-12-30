Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations cancelled over ‘extreme weather’
Organisers say outdoors events on Monday and Tuesday are no longer going ahead due to intense winds in city centre
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled because of “extreme weather”.
Organisers said outdoors events on Monday and Tuesday are no longer going ahead due to intense winds in the city centre.
An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.
“The cancellation includes tonight’s night afore disco party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31st December, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party, concert in the gardens and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.
“We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.
“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the home of Hogmanay. Customer service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticketholders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.”
The spokesperson said all indoor events are taking place as planned.
More follows on this breaking news story...
