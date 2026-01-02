Firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze near Meadowhall shopping centre
People have been urged to avoid the area and close their windows due to a large plume of smoke
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse near a major UK shopping centre.
Flames and smoke was seen near Meadowhall, Sheffield’s biggest shopping centre, at around 6pm on Friday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said they have 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders in attendance at the fire near Meadowhall and expect to be on the site until midnight.
A spokesperson said: “We have 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders in attendance at the fire near Meadowhall. A high volume pump is also on scene to help the firefighting efforts.
“The fire involved a warehouse on Meadowhall Road.
“Firefighters have managed to contain the fire- but we expect to remain on scene until at least midnight.
“Meadowhall Road remains closed between Meadowhall Interchange and Amos Road.
“There are currently no reports of any injuries.
“Police and ambulance services are also supporting our response to this incident.”
People living in the area have been urged to keep their windows closed due to smoke.
Meadowhall Road also remains closed between Meadowhall Interchange and Amos Road and people have been urged to avoid the area.
Firefighters tackling the blaze in Meadowhall are taking water from a nearby River Don using hoses, the BBC reported.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks