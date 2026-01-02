Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Firefighters tackle huge warehouse blaze near Meadowhall shopping centre

People have been urged to avoid the area and close their windows due to a large plume of smoke

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue tackle blaze at a warehouse near Meadowhall shopping centre
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue tackle blaze at a warehouse near Meadowhall shopping centre (South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue )

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse near a major UK shopping centre.

Flames and smoke was seen near Meadowhall, Sheffield’s biggest shopping centre, at around 6pm on Friday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said they have 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders in attendance at the fire near Meadowhall and expect to be on the site until midnight.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they have 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders in attendance at the fire near Meadowhall
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they have 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders in attendance at the fire near Meadowhall (South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue)

A spokesperson said: “We have 10 fire engines and two turntable ladders in attendance at the fire near Meadowhall. A high volume pump is also on scene to help the firefighting efforts.

“The fire involved a warehouse on Meadowhall Road.

“Firefighters have managed to contain the fire- but we expect to remain on scene until at least midnight.

“Meadowhall Road remains closed between Meadowhall Interchange and Amos Road.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries.

“Police and ambulance services are also supporting our response to this incident.”

People living in the area have been urged to keep their windows closed due to smoke.

Meadowhall Road also remains closed between Meadowhall Interchange and Amos Road and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Meadowhall are taking water from a nearby River Don using hoses, the BBC reported.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in