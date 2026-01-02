Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A devastating fire that killed 40 people in a bar at a ski resort in Switzerland on New Year’s Day was likely caused by sparkler candles on champagne bottlers, officials have said.

At least 40 people have been killed and 119 injured after the blaze tore through the Le Constellation bar at the Crans-Montana resort in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Swiss authorities said that the fountain candles – also known as “flares” – were placed on champagne bottles and appear to have caught fire when moved too close to the ceiling.

The candles, available at general retail stores and also used for birthdays, led to a flashover incident where the fire spread “very rapidly”.

Dramatic pictures and footage circulating on social media appear to show the ceiling of the Le Constellation bar catching fire after the bottles were carried above the heads of partygoers.

open image in gallery Footage appears to show how the deadly fire started ( X )

Young people are seen trying to put the blaze out with their clothing as the fire spread rapidly.

“Everything suggests that the fire started from the burning candles or 'Bengal lights' that had been attached to champagne bottles,” attorney general and local prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud told a news conference on Wednesday. “From there, a rapid, very rapid and widespread conflagration ensued."

She added that while the theory was considered “likely”, it was not yet confirmed and investigations are ongoing.

Investigations will also inspect whether the ceiling’s insulation foam was to blame for the rapid spread of the blaze.

open image in gallery At least 119 people have been injured with the majority in a ‘critical’ condition ( X )

Meanwhile, the first victim of the incident was on Friday named as Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old golfer from Italy who was living in Dubai.

The Italian Golf Federation said it mourned the death of “a young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values” in a statement.

Identification of the remaining victims could take days if not weeks due to the severity of the burns inflicted.

The vast majority of those taken into hospital to treat their injuries are in a “serious” or “critical” condition, authorities said.

open image in gallery Authorities are investigating the incident ( X )

“Many of those injured are still fighting for their lives today,” Valais area chief Mathias Reynard said.

Around 50 of the injured victims have been transferred to specialist burns units across Europe with local hospitals at capacity.

Pilloud added: “Several people have been interviewed and observations have been made on the premises. Two French managers of the bar and various people who escaped the tragedy have been interviewed.”

While the owners have not been interviewed under caution, she said that a criminal investigation into the incident had been opened.

open image in gallery The first victim of the incident was named as Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old golfer from Italy, living in Dubai. ( Instagram/@italiangolffederation )

“If this is indeed the case and these individuals are still alive, an investigation will be opened against them for negligent arson, negligent homicide, and negligent bodily injury,” she said.

Investigators will look at renovation work done to the bar and the materials used. They will also examine licensing, safety and security arrangements, fire extinguishers and emergency exits.

Of the 119 people injured, 113 have been identified with six yet to have their identities confirmed. Officials said that the victims were of several nationalities including 71 Swiss nationals, 14 French, 11 Italian, four Serbian, and one person each of Bosnian, Belgian, Polish, Luxembourg Portuguese nationalities. The nationalities of 14 other people remains to be confirmed.

open image in gallery Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani, who was in Switzerland at the time of the incident, called it an “immense tragedy” ( Reuters )

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani, who was in Switzerland at the time of the incident, called it an “immense tragedy.”

He said the use of small fireworks in the bar was "irresponsible", adding: "This safety situation was terrible. We've seen some dramatic footage.

“Obviously, something didn't work. It will be the judges who carry out the investigation and apportion liability."

Officials called the incident a “tragedy for Switzerland and the whole of Europe” and said that surrounding countries have offered medical support and other assistance in the aftermath of the incident.

Switzerland said that flags across the country will be flown at half-mast and at all Swiss embassies around the world in what has been described as one of Switzerland’s “worst tragedies”.