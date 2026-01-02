A look back at some of the deadliest venue fires in the last 100 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The recent fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, which tragically left dozens presumed dead and around 100 injured on New Year's Day, casts a stark light on the devastating potential of such incidents. This latest tragedy adds to a grim history of nightclub, bar, and music venue fires that have claimed numerous lives across the globe.

Among the most significant such disasters are:

— March 2025: A fire and subsequent stampede at the crowded Pulse club in Kocani, North Macedonia, resulted in 63 fatalities, predominantly young revellers, and over 200 injuries. The inferno was sparked by a pyrotechnic flame that rapidly engulfed the club's roof.

— April 2024: In Istanbul, Turkey, a blaze at the Masquerade nightclub claimed the lives of 29 individuals, trapping workers and employees during renovations. The venue was situated on the ground and basement floors of a 16-storey residential building.

— October 2023: A fire originating in a nightclub in Murcia, southeastern Spain, and spreading to two adjacent clubs, led to the deaths of 13 people.

— January 2022: In Sorong, Indonesia’s West Papua province, 19 people died when a nightclub burned down following an altercation between two groups inside the premises.

— January 2022: Explosions triggered by a blaze at Liv’s Nightclub Yaouba in Yaounde, Cameroon's capital, killed 17 people. Authorities suggested fireworks ignited the roof, with the fire then spreading to areas storing cooking gas.

— December 2016: Thirty-six individuals perished in a fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California, known as the "Ghost Ship." This space, illegally converted into a residence and event venue for artists, caught fire during an electronic music and dance party. The blaze spread so rapidly that victims on the unlawfully constructed second floor became trapped.

— October 2015: A fire ignited by a rock band’s pyrotechnics display at the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest, Romania, killed 64 people and injured approximately 190.

— January 2013: More than 200 people died in a fire at the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, southern Brazil. Investigators determined that soundproofing foam on the ceiling caught fire, releasing toxic gases that quickly overwhelmed attendees at a university party.

— December 2009: Some 152 people lost their lives when a blaze erupted at the Lame Horse nightclub in Perm, Russia. The fire began when an indoor fireworks display ignited a plastic ceiling adorned with branches.

— January 2009: An indoor fireworks display following a New Year’s countdown sparked a fire at the Santika club in Bangkok, Thailand, killing 67 and injuring many more. Victims succumbed to burns, smoke inhalation, and crush injuries.

— September 2008: Forty-four people died at the overcrowded King of Dancers nightclub in Shenzhen, China, after a fireworks show ignited the ceiling, causing a stampede.

— December 2004: In Buenos Aires, Argentina, 194 people were killed at the packed Cromagnon Republic club when a flare ignited ceiling foam. Club owner Omar Chaban received a 20-year prison sentence for causing the deadly fire and for bribery, while others received lighter penalties.

— February 2003: A fire at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, in the United States, claimed 100 lives and injured over 200. Fireworks used by the band set fire to flammable foam inside the club.

— January 2001: A fire at a cafe in the Dutch town of Volendam, where New Year celebrations were underway, killed 14 people and injured more than 200.

— December 2000: A welding accident was blamed for a fire that killed 309 people at a disco in the central Chinese city of Luoyang.

— October 1998: An arson attack on an overcrowded youth disco in Goteborg, Sweden, resulted in 63 deaths and around 200 injuries. Four individuals were later convicted for starting the fire.

— March 1996: A fire at the Ozone Disco Pub in Quezon City, Philippines, killed 162 people, many of whom were students celebrating the end of the academic year.

— March 1990: An arson attack at the Happy Land nightclub in the Bronx, New York City, killed 87 people. The fire began when a man, angered by his girlfriend, poured gasoline on the club’s sole exit and set it alight, then jammed the metal front gate, trapping people inside.

— December 1983: A fire at the Alcala dance hall in Madrid, Spain, left 78 people dead and over 20 injured.

— May 1977: A fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky, killed 165 people and injured more than 200.

— November 1942: The deadliest nightclub fire in US history claimed 492 lives at Boston’s Cocoanut Grove club. This tragedy at what was once a prominent Boston nightspot led to new regulations for sprinkler systems and accessible exits.

— April 1940: A fire ignited the decorative Spanish moss adorning the ceiling of the Rhythm Night Club in Natchez, Mississippi, killing 209 people. The club’s windows had been boarded up, preventing escape.

These catastrophic events underscore the persistent dangers associated with crowded venues, often exacerbated by pyrotechnics, flammable materials, inadequate exits, or deliberate acts. Each incident serves as a grim reminder of the critical need for stringent safety regulations and their rigorous enforcement to prevent future tragedies.