Londoners warned to keep doors and windows closed after 70 firefighters rush to Erith blaze
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade
Families have been told to their keep doors and windows shut as a huge fire at an industrial yard continues to produce large amounts of smoke.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the blaze on Manor Road, Erith, in east London.
Five cars, one lorry and a single-story outbuilding were involved in the fire.
London Fire Brigade said due to high amounts of smoke, residents in the local area have been advised to keep doors and windows shut where possible.
Crews received the first of more than 20 calls reporting the fire just after 4am this morning.
Fire engines from Plumstead, Erith, Bexley and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.
Crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended this incident and were able to bring the fire under control by 7am.
“Firefighters deployed a Hose Layer and High Volume Pump as part of their response, increasing the amount of water available for firefighting operations. A 32-metre turntable ladder was used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above,” London Fire Brigade said.
“The brigade also deployed a drone to provide the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.
“A number of cylinders were removed from the vicinity of the fire and cooled to an ambient temperature by crews.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade's fire investigation officers.
