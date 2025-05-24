Three boys and woman die in house fire in north London as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have arrested a man after a woman and three boys aged 15, eight and four were killed in a house fire.

The Metropolitan Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade after a blaze broke out at a home in Brent, north west London, in the early hours of the morning.

Four people - a 43-year-old woman, and the three children - died at the scene in Tillett Close, Stonebridge.

A further two people were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in north-west London, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

"Officers arrested a man at the scene and we continue to work alongside investigators from the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire. Emergency services will remain in Tillett Close throughout the day as these enquiries take place."

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May.

More follows on this breaking news story...