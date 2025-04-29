Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A large fire has broken out at a London substation just weeks after a similar incident at Heathrow airport which caused travel chaos.

Black smoke and flames were seen erupting in rush hour today near Warwick Avenue station.

Fifteen fire engine and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at an electrical substation on Aberdeen Place in Maida Vale, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Part of a neighbouring residential block of flats is also alight.

Officers received more than 170 calls alerting them to the blaze at 5.29am on Tuesday.

open image in gallery London substation fire ( Hannah Twiggs )

Station Commander Paul Morgan is at the scene, he said: "This is a very visible fire and producing lots of smoke. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible."

Fire crews from Paddington and Euston and surrounding fire stations are also at the scene.

Videos on social media show large amounts of dark smoke following what appears to be an explosion.

A helicopter is currently monitoring the scene and residents are gathered outside the cordon, many watching as firefighters continue to work to fully extinguish the blaze and assess the damage to the substation and the nearby residential building.

Westminster City Council has reiterated advice urging residents to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle the blaze in Maida Vale.

open image in gallery The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day ( Hannah Twiggs/The Independent )

In a statement on social media, the council said: “The London Fire Brigade are dealing with a fire at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage NW8 in Westminster.

“Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.

It comes after a massive fire ripped through an electricity substation near Heathrow in March.

Thousands of passengers had their flights cancelled or altered in mid-air and forced the airport to close for more than 15 hours.

The blaze which caused the power outage erupted at a high-voltage electricity substation in Hayes, five miles north of the airport, leaving around 67,000 households suffering power cuts.