Funeral details released ahead of service to farewell Duchess of Kent

The King, Queen and other senior royals will be in attendance

Tony Jones
Monday 15 September 2025 04:08 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
Duchess of Kent death: Royal who converted to Catholicism, dies aged 92

The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will begin its journey to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, the eve of her funeral, led by a military piper.

Adhering to Catholic tradition, the coffin will travel from Kensington Palace for private funeral rites attended by her immediate family.

For the initial minutes, a piper from The Royal Dragoon Guards – a regiment the Duchess supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief since its inception in 1992 – will walk ahead.

Other personnel from the regiment will form the bearer party, carrying the coffin into the cathedral where it will rest overnight in the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, will be held on Tuesday.

It will be attended by the King, Queen and other senior royals, and will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent after their marriage service at York Minster
The Duke and Duchess of Kent after their marriage service at York Minster (PA Wire)

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of 4 September, aged 92.

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994.

It was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

Hers will be the first royal funeral at the cathedral, in Victoria, central London, since its construction in 1903.

The Duchess of Kent being greeted in a slum area of Varanasi in northern India during her visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Unicef in 1996
The Duchess of Kent being greeted in a slum area of Varanasi in northern India during her visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Unicef in 1996 (PA Wire)

On Monday, the funeral rites will include a Vigil for the Deceased and the Rite of Reception, which usually involves the coffin being sprinkled with holy water.

Evening prayers known as Vespers will be taken by Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Titular Bishop of Ramsbury.

The King will not be the first monarch to have attended a Catholic funeral, as Queen Elizabeth II attended the Catholic state funeral of King Baudouin of the Belgians, at St Michael’s Cathedral in Brussels, in August 1993.

Charles, when Prince of Wales, went to Pope John Paul II’s funeral, representing his mother the late Queen in 2005, while his son William attended Pope Francis’s funeral mass earlier this year.

