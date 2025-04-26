Pope Francis’s funeral in pictures: world leaders and 400,000 people pay their respects
Pope Francis’s funeral brought together leaders from across the globe with potentially historic consequences as presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky sat down together
More than 400,000 mourners and 170 world leaders gathered in Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Francis in commemoration of a 12-year papacy defined by humility and simplicity.
The funeral service began at 10am local time (9am BST) in St Peter’s Square, as leaders from across the globe travelled especially to attend. From prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to French leader Emmanuel Macron, world leaders put aside their politics to pay tribute to the pope.
The moving ceremony was marked by enchanting choral music and emotive readings, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who led the funeral, echoing the late pope’s strongest message - and criticism of US president Donald Trump: “build bridges, not walls”.
Here is the historic day in pictures.
It is understood that 400,000 faithfuls attended the ceremony, with nuns and priests lining the square, patiently awaiting the start of the funeral.
As well as current world leaders, previous politicians such as former US president Joe Biden also travelled to the Vatican. Born to an Irish Catholic family, Biden was proud of his faith throughout his presidency.
The former president met with Francis on five occasions; three times during his vice presidency and twice during his presidency.
Incumbent US president Donald Trump also attended alongside his wife Melania. The duo sat close to the front as they represented the United States. Notably, the seating plan for the ceremony was in alphabetical order in the French language, putting America close to the front as “Les États-Unis d'Amérique”.
Other guests included Britain’s Prince William, who attended in his father’s place, as well as Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordan’s King Abdullah.
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria attended the ceremony, with the prime minister also photographed speaking to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump.
The ceremony was presided over by Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Re, who sprinkled the coffin with holy water and incense.
The coffin was then carried through the “door of death” to the left of the altar at St Peters, while a 10-tonne funeral bell tolled.
While the occasion marked a moment where many put aside geopolitics, the funeral brought together presidents Trump and Zelensky in an instant the latter described as a “very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”
The two appeared to put aside their previously turbulent interactions as they discussed “reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out”.
The late pope’s coffin was transported in a procession out of the Vatican and into Rome, where Francis’s body was laid to rest in St Mary Major.
The late pope took one final ride in the famous popemobile as his coffin was taken through the streets of Rome, even passing the Coliseum.
The procession occurred at walking pace to allow people to bid farewell to the pope on his final journey.
His body was then laid to rest in an underground tomb in the basilica of Saint Mary Major, per his instructions. In his will, Francis stipulated a simple burial "in the earth, without particular decoration", marked only with his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.”
The pope’s decision to be buried outside the Vatican grounds was a large break from tradition, as Francis became the first pontiff to do so in 120 years.
