More than 400,000 mourners and 170 world leaders gathered in Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Francis in commemoration of a 12-year papacy defined by humility and simplicity.

The funeral service began at 10am local time (9am BST) in St Peter’s Square, as leaders from across the globe travelled especially to attend. From prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to French leader Emmanuel Macron, world leaders put aside their politics to pay tribute to the pope.

The moving ceremony was marked by enchanting choral music and emotive readings, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who led the funeral, echoing the late pope’s strongest message - and criticism of US president Donald Trump: “build bridges, not walls”.

Here is the historic day in pictures.

open image in gallery The sun shone over St Peter’s Square as hundreds of thousands waited for the ceremony to start ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It is understood that 400,000 faithfuls attended the ceremony, with nuns and priests lining the square, patiently awaiting the start of the funeral.

open image in gallery Nuns sat in St Peter's Square waiting for the funeral of Pope Francis to begin ( AP )

As well as current world leaders, previous politicians such as former US president Joe Biden also travelled to the Vatican. Born to an Irish Catholic family, Biden was proud of his faith throughout his presidency.

The former president met with Francis on five occasions; three times during his vice presidency and twice during his presidency.

open image in gallery Former US president Joe Biden, who is Catholic, arrived to pay his respects to the late pope ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Incumbent US president Donald Trump also attended alongside his wife Melania. The duo sat close to the front as they represented the United States. Notably, the seating plan for the ceremony was in alphabetical order in the French language, putting America close to the front as “Les États-Unis d'Amérique”.

open image in gallery Current president Donald Trump and first lady Melania also appeared ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Other guests included Britain’s Prince William, who attended in his father’s place, as well as Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordan’s King Abdullah.

open image in gallery Britain's Prince William, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Jordan's King Abdullah attended the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at the Vatican ( REUTERS )

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria attended the ceremony, with the prime minister also photographed speaking to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria attended to represent Britain alongside Prince William ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The ceremony was presided over by Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Re, who sprinkled the coffin with holy water and incense.

open image in gallery The pope’s coffin shown arriving at St Peter’s Basilica ( Sky News )

The coffin was then carried through the “door of death” to the left of the altar at St Peters, while a 10-tonne funeral bell tolled.

open image in gallery Pallbearers carried Pope Francis’ coffin ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

While the occasion marked a moment where many put aside geopolitics, the funeral brought together presidents Trump and Zelensky in an instant the latter described as a “very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”

The two appeared to put aside their previously turbulent interactions as they discussed “reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out”.

open image in gallery President Trump and President Zelensky spoke at the funeral ( Ukrainian Presidential Press Office )

The late pope’s coffin was transported in a procession out of the Vatican and into Rome, where Francis’s body was laid to rest in St Mary Major.

open image in gallery The late pope took one final ride in the popemobile as his coffin was driven to St Mary Major ( Getty Images )

The late pope took one final ride in the famous popemobile as his coffin was taken through the streets of Rome, even passing the Coliseum.

open image in gallery Pope Francis’s procession went out of Vatican City into Rome, passing the coliseum ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The procession occurred at walking pace to allow people to bid farewell to the pope on his final journey.

open image in gallery The coffin is carried into St Mary Major Basilica ( AP )

His body was then laid to rest in an underground tomb in the basilica of Saint Mary Major, per his instructions. In his will, Francis stipulated a simple burial "in the earth, without particular decoration", marked only with his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.”

open image in gallery Pallbearers carried the coffin into St Mary Major, Francis’s resting place ( EPA )

The pope’s decision to be buried outside the Vatican grounds was a large break from tradition, as Francis became the first pontiff to do so in 120 years.