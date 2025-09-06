Buckingham Palace announces details of Duchess of Kent’s funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral will take place at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September, Buckingham Palace has announced.

It will be the first Catholic funeral for a royal in modern British history.

King Charles, head of the Church of England, has been confirmed to attend.

The Duchess, born Katharine Worsley, was the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent.

She died peacefully at home on Thursday night, aged 92.

Her coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace before the service.

It will then be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on the eve of the requiem mass.

Funeral rites – including the Rite of Reception, which usually involves the coffin being sprinkled with holy water, and evening prayers known as Vespers – will be taken by Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Titular Bishop of Ramsbury.

The coffin will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel.

The following day, the King and Queen and members of the royal family will join the Duke of Kent and members of the duchess’s family for the funeral service from 2pm.

The requiem mass will be led by the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent after their marriage service at York Minster ( PA Wire )

Afterwards, the duchess’s coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism in more than 300 years, doing so in 1994.

It was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral. Hers will be the first royal funeral at the cathedral since its construction in 1903.

The King will not be the first monarch to have attended a Catholic funeral, as Queen Elizabeth II attended the Catholic state funeral of King Baudouin of the Belgians at St Michael’s Cathedral in Brussels, in August 1993.

Charles, as Prince of Wales, went to Pope John Paul II’s funeral, representing his mother the late Queen, in 2005.

His son William attended Pope Francis’s funeral mass earlier this year.