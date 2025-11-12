Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Industry experts have unveiled their predictions for the top-selling toys this Christmas, with Peppa Pig, Wicked dolls, and Formula 1 Lego and Hot Wheels racing cars leading the charge.

These popular items are among the 15 toys to feature on the 2025 DreamToys list.

The list is compiled by a panel of experts and toy retailers, from small independents to national chains.

Pre-school favourites include the Peppa Pig Oinks & Snuggles Evie Doll, the Jurassic World Primal Hatch T.Rex, and the Wicked For Good Singing Dolls.

open image in gallery Parents’ spending on gifts for their children is up 12 per cent year on year ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Marking its 75th anniversary, Formula 1 is strongly represented on the list by both Lego and Mattel’s Hot Wheels Racing F1 Grand Prix Circuit, alongside the Monster Jam Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC.

The selection also highlights collectables such as the Dress to Impress Mystery Model Dolls, the Mini Brands – Fill the Fridge Playset, and Pokémon.

Building sets were the fastest-growing category for the second year running and Lego has two on the list – Speed Champions F1 Racing Cars and the One Piece the Going Merry Pirate Ship.

The list is released as industry data tracking experts Circana revealed the UK toy market grew by 6 per cent in value this year, the largest increase since 2020.

The UK toy market is now worth £3.9 billion, with Christmas expected to account for 23 per cent of the total sales for the year.

open image in gallery The UK toy market grew by 6 per cent in value this year, the largest increase since 2020 ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Parents’ spending on gifts for their children is up 12 per cent year on year – the fourth consecutive year of growth, according to market intelligence company The Insights Family.

Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection panel at the Toy Retailers Association, said: “After an incredible year for the toy industry, it’s reassuring to see families are back to supporting in-store shopping.

“It’s not surprising, given we only stock high-quality, safe toys and we all have experts on hand to help pick the perfect gift, but it is really great to see the support for both local, independent toy stores and larger chains at a crucial time of year.”

Melissa Symonds, executive director of UK toys at Circana, said: “With the toy market experiencing growth this year, after five years of a soft market, it’s a positive picture for both toy manufacturers and retailers as we head towards the crucial golden quarter.”