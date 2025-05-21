Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peppa Pig’s new sibling – a baby sister named Evie – has officially arrived, with the new character set to shake-up the show for the first time in 20 years.

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades – but in February, it was announced that Mummy Pig was expecting another baby, with the gender revealed to be a girl in April.

Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn, but the animated show has announced that Peppa Meets The Baby, an hour-long cinema special, will be released in theatres on 30 May.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, it was announced that Mummy Pig gave birth at 5.34AM to a baby girl named Evie – in honour of Mummy Pig’s aunt.

The show said Mummy Pig “welcomed” the baby at the Lindo Wing in London. Mummy Pig has been portrayed by actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, while Amelia Bea Smith has been the voice of Peppa Pig since 2020.

The exclusive maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington is where Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children with prices starting at £5,900 a night and escalating to £7,500 for a deluxe package.

open image in gallery Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig with Evie, the new sibling for Peppa Pig and George ( Hasbro Entertainment )

Peppa and her brother George are said to be thrilled by the arrival of their new baby sister, while Mummy and Daddy Pig are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights”.

Good Morning Britain revealed that “understandably, Mummy Pig is resting but Daddy Pig has let me know he will be free to catch up next week for his first ever TV interview and another glimpse of the new baby.”

An announcement video on Instagram which featured a town crier and an official unveiling to the public has since been flooded with warm comments from fans and major brands.

The UK nursery brand, Mamas and Papas wrote: “Huge congrats to the whole family! Baby Evie is already a star in the making. Hope you’ve got all the cutest Mamas & Papas baby essentials ready!”

High street store Boots added: “The best news. Congratulations to you all, we can’t wait to meet her!”

Meanwhile, radio station Heart FM simply said: “Iconic scene tbh.”

A special set of stamps have also been issued to mark the 20th anniversary of the popular children’s TV series featuring Peppa and her friends.

The stamps include Peppa and George, Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, Grandpa and Granny Pig in the main set, as well as a miniature sheet showing the characters having fun at a party.

Co-created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, from animation studio Astley Baker Davies, the series first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr.

open image in gallery Daddy Pig with the new sibling for Peppa Pig, Evie ( Hasbro Entertainment )

It has since been broadcast in more than 40 languages and is available in over 180 territories.

It was acquired by toy company Hasbro in 2019 as part of its purchase of Entertainment One’s brands.