Gender of Peppa Pig’s new baby sibling revealed – is it a boy or a girl?

The gender of Peppa Pig’s new baby sibling has been revealed, with the character set to shake-up the show after 20 years.

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades – but in February, it was announced that Mummy Pig was expecting another baby.

On Friday (25 April), the Battersea Power Station chimneys in London will be lit up in pink to show that Mummy Pig is expecting a baby girl.

The news follows a pregnancy-themed episode that was broadcast to coincide with Mother’s Day in March.

Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn, but some could be in for a treat before then.

The animated show has announced that Peppa Meets The Baby, an hour-long format, will be released on 30 May

The song-filled screening features 10 brand-new episodes, as Peppa and George prepare for the arrival of their baby sister.

open image in gallery Mummy and Daddy pig revealed the gender of their new piglet at Battersea Power Station on Friday ( Ian West/PA Media Assignments )

The Peppa Pig store at the power station, that has been turned into a shopping mall and accommodation complex, is fundraising in support of NCT (National Children’s Trust), the UK’s leading charity for pregnancy and parents. The charity is partnered with Peppa Pig in the UK.

The gender reveal episode will air on YouTube on May 3 as part of the Peppa Pig Tales series.

Peppa Pig began in 2004 on Channel 5’s Milkshake as well as Nickelodeon Jr, and has been a global success with theme parks in the UK and elsewhere.

The show has been broadcast in over 40 languages and is available in more than 180 territories.

open image in gallery The family are expecting another girl piglet this summer ( Ian West/PA Media Assignments )

Co-created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, from animation studio Astley Baker Davies, the series has has also featured on collectable Royal Mail stamps.

It was acquired by toy company Hasbro in 2019 as part of its purchase of Entertainment One’s brands.