Family pay tribute to 16-year-old who died after an incident on the London Underground
Daisy House, 16, died after an incident at an Underground station in Essex
The family of a 16-year-old have paid tribute to their “bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl” after she died following an incident at an Underground station.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Loughton Underground station in Essex just after 2.30pm on Monday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Daisy House was attended to by paramedics, but despite their best efforts the teenager passed away later at hospital.
Daisy’s family paid tribute to her and said: "On Monday, our beautiful daughter Daisy lost her life. She was a bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl who had just started Sixth Form and had her whole future ahead of her.
"We would like to thank all of the emergency services and doctors who worked so hard to save her, especially the British Transport Police officer and paediatric nurses who treated us all with such kindness.
"We thank everyone who has sent best wishes, kind messages, and floral tributes. We would now ask for our privacy to be respected while we come to terms with the loss of our Daisy and what life will be like without our daughter."
Police have asked for the families privacy to be respected as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
