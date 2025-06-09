Person dies on Elizabeth Line with disruption expected to last into rush hour
Police said ‘sadly, a person was pronounced dead’ at Hanwell station in west London Monday morning
A person has died following an incident at a west London train station after police found a person on the tracks on Monday morning.
While services have now reopened on the line that connects Heathrow to the city, the incident has caused severe disruption across the Elizabeth line and other services and is not expected to be resolved until later today.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said in a statement: "Officers were called at around 11am today (9 June) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Hanwell railway station.
"Officers responded, but sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Police have not released further details on the incident or the cause of death at this time.
Travel disruption on the line has followed, with severe delays on the Paddington to Heathrow/Reading route due to an “early customer incident” as of Monday afternoon, Transport for London (TfL) said.
TfL also said there were minor delays between Paddington and Abbey Wood, while there is good service on the rest of the line.
National Rail said: “The emergency services have completed their work between London Paddington and Southall, allowing all lines to reopen.”
It added that disruption is expected until 4pm on Monday. Trains running between Paddington and Heathrow Airport/Reading may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes while services recover.
Great Western Railway routes to and from Paddington and the Heathrow Express between Paddington and the airport have also been affected.
Customers have been advised that they can use their Elizabeth line ticket at no extra cost on the Underground, DLR, London buses and local Slough and Reading buses.
Tickets can also be used on Great Western Railway, Southeastern, South Western Railway and Thameslink on certain routes usually served by the Elizabeth line.
Hanwell Station is situated between West Ealing and Southall in west London. Many commuters and travellers pass through the station on the Elizabeth line and other services to and from Heathrow Airport.
The Independent has contacted the BTP and TfL for further comment.
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments