Two teenagers, 16, killed on railway lines in Cheshire
British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious
Police are investigating after two teenagers were killed on railway lines.
British Transport Police were called after 10pm on Thursday to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Poynton railway station, in Cheshire. Paramedics also attended the scene, where they pronounced two people at the scene.
The force confirmed that it was two 16-year-old boys who had been killed. They added that a file is being prepared for the coroner and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson issued a full statement: “Officers were called at around 10.10pm last night (3 July) to reports of a casualty on the tracks near Poynton railway station.
“Officers attended with paramedics. Very sadly and despite the best efforts of paramedics two people were both pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Local media reported railway lines were closed off late on Thursday night while emergency services worked at the scene, which continued through the early hours of Friday morning.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments