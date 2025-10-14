Thousands of Costa Coffee outlets are offering £1 drinks today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Caffeine lovers can bag themselves a heavily discounted cup of coffee for one day only on Tuesday 14 October as a popular cafe chain runs a limited-time offer.

In partnership with Co-Op, thousands of Costa Coffee machines will be dispensing popular drinks for just £1 on Monday. Over 50 drinks are included in the offer, meaning those who prefer decaf, tea, hot chocolate and cold beverages can all cash in.

The deal will mean a significant saving for customers, with many of these barista-quality drinks typically priced between £2.50 and £3.50.

The promotion is accessible at over 1,400 Co-op locations that house convenient Costa Express machines.

In partnership with Co-Op, thousands of Costa Coffee machines will be dispensing popular drinks for just £1 today ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for Co-op said the deal was part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to “deliver value to communities and provide quality, convenient options at an affordable price”.

Customers wishing to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity should note that the £1 price is valid only on Tuesday, October 14, and applies while stocks last.

Co-op has steadily expanded its network of stores offering Costa Express machines since 2018, making these self-serve units a common sight in many of its stores.

Shoppers can find their nearest Co-op with a Costa machine using the retailer's online store finder.

Lyndsey Thornton, Co-op’s Food To Go Buying Manager, said: “Our shoppers love a Costa Coffee and as a convenience retailer with stores across the UK, we are perfectly placed to give them a convenient hot drink hit whether they’re on the go or popping in for their daily essentials.

“This exclusive to Co-op £1 deal offers an amazing saving, and part of our ongoing commitment to deliver value to our shoppers. I would tell customers to run, not walk for this offer!”