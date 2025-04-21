Customers call latest Costa Coffee policy ‘health and safety gone mad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costa Coffee has made an unpopular change to its menu due to “health and safety” policies.

The high street coffee chain has confirmed that it no longer gives patrons the option of heating up purchased cinnamon buns in store.

Part of the café’s long-time menu, the cinnamon bun consists of sweet dough swirled with cinnamon and sugar filling and topped with cream cheese icing. It is a treat that many people prefer served warm, an option that was previously offered at the majority of branches upon request.

Recently, however, customers have posted on social media complaining that they are no longer able to get their pastries warmed up, which has prompted Costa Coffee to confirm they have stopped offering this service.

In response to one person on social media saying they were “absolutely gutted” to no longer have their cinnamon bun served warm, the coffee chain explained that they had stopped offering the “heat up” service after receiving several reports of people burning their mouths on the hot icing.

“We have had several reports of customers burning their mouths on the icing, so we have had to advise our teams not to heat these up anymore,” the company said through its official Twitter profile. “We do apologise for any disappointment caused.”

The decision has caused upset from customers who have called the policy “health and safety gone mad”.

On Costa’s Facebook page, one person wrote: "It’s a sad reflection that the great British public can't be trusted to eat with care, if you have asked for your food to be heated up, you surely can check for yourself that it's not too hot to eat. Cinnamon buns are just so much nicer when they are warm."

@CostaCoffee absolutely gutted live my Monday coffee and cinnamon bun treat … now I’ve been told you can’t warm them up anymore 😭 absolutely gutted … justice for the cinnamon bun … bring them back warm 🧁 — Rebecca Quigley (@RebeccaQui18118) March 10, 2025

One long-time customer said that they stopped going to Costa altogether over the new policy, stating they “visit Muffin Break instead, where they will warm up a muffin”.

“Health and safety gone mad, Costa loss,” they continued.

Responding to another customer’s comment, a spokesperson wrote: “Sorry you're disappointed. This is a health and safety policy, I'm afraid. We will log your feedback internally to be taken into account.”