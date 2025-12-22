Final delivery dates for top UK retailers for last-minute Christmas gifts
Many retailers are offering click and collect until store closing on Christmas Eve
It’s officially Christmas week – the time when the “out of office” is on, festive jumpers are encouraged, and shopping centres are filled with panicked last-minute buyers.
Years ago, if you’d left your gifts to the eleventh hour, you would have no choice but to brave a heaving high street.
But today you can browse hundreds of stores and do all your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your sofa.
Retailers are allowing customers to place orders just days before the big day, with some click and collect options open until Christmas Eve.
But they aren’t quite as magical as Santa, so if you’re looking to get some last-minute shopping done, here are the dates you need to be aware of.
Monday 22 December is the last date Amazon recommends ordering on next-day delivery for a guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. You could try and order on the 23rd, as deliveries are scheduled for the 24th, but the sooner the better if you want your gift’s safe arrival nailed on.
John Lewis and Waitrose
Monday 22 December by 2pm is the last order for John Lewis and Waitrose deliveries to safely make it to you before Christmas. You can, however, order deliveries for click and collect until 23 December, and pick them up until stores close on Christmas Eve.
Depending on the department you’re ordering from, M&S has a few different dates to be aware of. For fashion, home (excluding furniture), beauty and flowers orders, you’ve got until 23 December for both next-day delivery and click and collect. If you want a hamper, you’ll need to order by 22 December.
Next-day delivery is open until 23 December for items to arrive before Christmas, or 22 December for click and collect.
Boots
Customers can order up until 22 December for click and collect into store, and 23 December by 1pm for next day home delivery. On-demand delivery is available right up until Christmas Eve.
You have until 22 December for next-day delivery on small items or standard delivery on large items, and until Christmas Eve to order and collect anything in-store.
Hampers.com
You can order by 4pm on 23 December for Christmas delivery.
Lookfantastic
Next-day delivery is available until 22 December at midnight.
